USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Dec 31

GX_GR110 Springfield, IL Mon, Dec 31, 2018 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Chicago Terminal Grain Report To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators, Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today. Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change SRW Wheat 5.0325-5.1325 30 Days DN 8.25 OptH to 10H UNCH Soybeans 8.3750-8.5050 Spot DN 0.25 -45F to -32F UNCH Soybeans 8.3750-8.5050 15-30 Days DN 0.25 -45F to -32F UNCH Terminal Elevator Bids Corn 3.2900-3.5500 Spot DN 0.5 -46H to -20H UNCH Corn 3.4000-3.5500 15-30 Days DN 0.5 -35H to -20H UNCH Processor Bids Corn 3.6500-3.6800 Spot UP 2.5-DN 0.5 -10H to -7H UP 3-UNCH Corn 3.6500-3.7200 15-30 Days UP 1.5-DN 0.5 -10H to -3H UP 2-UNCH Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April, K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Monthly Prices for: November 2018 SRW Wheat 5.0098 Processor Corn (Spot) 3.5344 Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.2756 Soybeans (Spot) 8.2068 Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL Jeff Evers 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov In state only toll free 888-458-4787 www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 1402C je