USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Dec 31

12/31/2018 | 09:24pm CET
GX_GR110 
Springfield, IL    Mon, Dec 31, 2018    USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News 
 
Chicago Terminal Grain Report 
 
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago.  The 
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators, 
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today. 
 
Grain          Bids        Delivery        Change           Basis       Change 
 
SRW Wheat  5.0325-5.1325   30 Days         DN 8.25       OptH to 10H     UNCH 
 
Soybeans   8.3750-8.5050     Spot          DN 0.25      -45F to -32F     UNCH 
Soybeans   8.3750-8.5050  15-30 Days       DN 0.25      -45F to -32F     UNCH 
 
Terminal Elevator Bids 
Corn       3.2900-3.5500     Spot          DN 0.5       -46H to -20H     UNCH 
Corn       3.4000-3.5500  15-30 Days       DN 0.5       -35H to -20H     UNCH 
 
Processor Bids 
Corn       3.6500-3.6800     Spot       UP 2.5-DN 0.5    -10H to -7H  UP 3-UNCH 
Corn       3.6500-3.7200  15-30 Days    UP 1.5-DN 0.5    -10H to -3H  UP 2-UNCH 
 
Changes are cents per bushel.  Spot = up to 15 days 
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow 
 
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April, 
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Monthly Prices for: November 2018 
 
SRW Wheat                      5.0098 
Processor Corn (Spot)          3.5344 
Terminal Corn (Spot)           3.2756 
Soybeans (Spot)                8.2068 
 
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL 
        Jeff Evers  217-782-4925  SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov 
        In state only toll free 888-458-4787 
        www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt 
        www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 
 
1402C     je

