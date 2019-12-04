USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Dec 4

GX_GR110
Springfield, IL Wed, Dec 04, 2019 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News
Chicago Terminal Grain Report
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators,
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today.
Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change
SRW Wheat 5.0950-5.5250 30 Days UP 2.25 -18H to 25H UNCH
Soybeans 8.6800-8.7300 Spot UP 7 -10F to -5F UNCH
Soybeans 8.6800-8.7300 15-30 Days UP 7 -10F to -5F UNCH
Terminal Elevator Bids
Corn 3.5850-3.7750 Spot DN 2.75 -20H to -1H UNCH
Corn 3.5850-3.7750 15-30 Days DN 2.75 -20H to -1H UNCH
Processor Bids
Corn 3.8450-3.8750 Spot DN 2.75 6H to 9H UNCH
Corn 3.8750-3.8850 15-30 Days DN 2.75 9H to 10H UNCH
Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April,
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Monthly Prices for: November 2019
SRW Wheat 5.1493
Processor Corn (Spot) 3.9750
Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.6731
Soybeans (Spot) 8.9703
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL
Katie Lemenager 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov
In state only toll free 888-458-4787
www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt
www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage
1419C kl