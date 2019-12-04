Log in
USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Dec 4

12/04/2019 | 03:40pm EST
Springfield, IL    Wed, Dec 04, 2019    USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News 
 
Chicago Terminal Grain Report 
 
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago.  The 
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators, 
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today. 
 
Grain          Bids        Delivery        Change           Basis       Change 
 
SRW Wheat  5.0950-5.5250   30 Days         UP 2.25       -18H to 25H     UNCH 
 
Soybeans   8.6800-8.7300     Spot           UP 7         -10F to -5F     UNCH 
Soybeans   8.6800-8.7300  15-30 Days        UP 7         -10F to -5F     UNCH 
 
Terminal Elevator Bids 
Corn       3.5850-3.7750     Spot          DN 2.75       -20H to -1H     UNCH 
Corn       3.5850-3.7750  15-30 Days       DN 2.75       -20H to -1H     UNCH 
 
Processor Bids 
Corn       3.8450-3.8750     Spot          DN 2.75        6H to 9H       UNCH 
Corn       3.8750-3.8850  15-30 Days       DN 2.75        9H to 10H      UNCH 
 
Changes are cents per bushel.  Spot = up to 15 days 
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow 
 
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April, 
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Monthly Prices for: November 2019 
 
SRW Wheat                      5.1493 
Processor Corn (Spot)          3.9750 
Terminal Corn (Spot)           3.6731 
Soybeans (Spot)                8.9703 
 
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL 
        Katie Lemenager  217-782-4925  SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov 
        In state only toll free 888-458-4787 
        www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt 
        www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 
 
1419C     kl

