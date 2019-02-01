USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Feb 1

GX_GR110 Springfield, IL Fri, Feb 01, 2019 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Chicago Terminal Grain Report To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators, Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today. Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change SRW Wheat 5.2425-5.2925 30 Days UP 7.75 OptH to 5H UNCH Soybeans 8.6775-8.7275 Spot UP 2.5-DN 0.5 -50H to -45H UNCH-DN 3 Soybeans 8.6775-8.7275 15-30 Days UP 2.5-UP 4.5 -50H to -45H UNCH-UP 2 Terminal Elevator Bids Corn 3.4325-3.6025 Spot UP 1.75-UP 3.75 -35H to -18H UNCH-UP 2 Corn 3.4325-3.6025 15-30 Days UP 1.75 -35H to -18H UNCH Processor Bids Corn 3.7025-3.7425 Spot UP 3.75 -8H to -4H UP 2 Corn 3.7025-3.7425 15-30 Days UP 1.75 -8H to -4H UNCH Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April, K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Monthly Prices for: January 2018 SRW Wheat 5.2048 Processor Corn (Spot) 3.6952 Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.5093 Soybeans (Spot) 8.6582 Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL Jeff Evers 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov In state only toll free 888-458-4787 www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 1411C je