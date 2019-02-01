Log in
USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Feb 1

02/01/2019 | 03:34pm EST
GX_GR110 
Springfield, IL    Fri, Feb 01, 2019    USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News 
 
Chicago Terminal Grain Report 
 
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago.  The 
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators, 
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today. 
 
Grain          Bids        Delivery        Change           Basis       Change 
 
SRW Wheat  5.2425-5.2925   30 Days         UP 7.75       OptH to 5H      UNCH 
 
Soybeans   8.6775-8.7275     Spot       UP 2.5-DN 0.5   -50H to -45H  UNCH-DN 3 
Soybeans   8.6775-8.7275  15-30 Days    UP 2.5-UP 4.5   -50H to -45H  UNCH-UP 2 
 
Terminal Elevator Bids 
Corn       3.4325-3.6025     Spot      UP 1.75-UP 3.75  -35H to -18H  UNCH-UP 2 
Corn       3.4325-3.6025  15-30 Days       UP 1.75      -35H to -18H     UNCH 
 
Processor Bids 
Corn       3.7025-3.7425     Spot          UP 3.75       -8H to -4H      UP 2 
Corn       3.7025-3.7425  15-30 Days       UP 1.75       -8H to -4H      UNCH 
 
Changes are cents per bushel.  Spot = up to 15 days 
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow 
 
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April, 
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Monthly Prices for: January 2018 
 
SRW Wheat                      5.2048 
Processor Corn (Spot)          3.6952 
Terminal Corn (Spot)           3.5093 
Soybeans (Spot)                8.6582 
 
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL 
        Jeff Evers  217-782-4925  SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov 
        In state only toll free 888-458-4787 
        www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt 
        www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 
 
1411C     je

