USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Feb 15

02/15/2019 | 04:04pm EST
GX_GR110 
Springfield, IL    Fri, Feb 15, 2019    USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News 
 
Chicago Terminal Grain Report 
***Due to the holiday there will not be a report on Monday Feb 18th, 2019*** 
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago.  The 
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators, 
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today. 
 
Grain          Bids        Delivery        Change           Basis       Change 
 
SRW Wheat  4.9425-5.0925   30 Days         DN 2.75       -10H to 5H      UNCH 
 
Soybeans   8.6050-8.6250     Spot           UP 4        -47H to -45H     UNCH 
Soybeans   8.6050-8.6250  15-30 Days        UP 4        -47H to -45H     UNCH 
 
Terminal Elevator Bids 
Corn       3.3975-3.5675     Spot           UNCH        -35H to -18H     UNCH 
Corn       3.3975-3.5875  15-30 Days      UNCH-UP 2     -35H to -16H  UNCH-UP 2 
 
Processor Bids 
Corn       3.6475-3.6875     Spot           UNCH         -10H to -6H     UNCH 
Corn       3.6675-3.7375  15-30 Days      UP 2-UP 5      -8H to -1H   UP 2-UP 5 
 
Changes are cents per bushel.  Spot = up to 15 days 
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow 
 
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April, 
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Monthly Prices for: January 2018 
 
SRW Wheat                      5.2048 
Processor Corn (Spot)          3.6952 
Terminal Corn (Spot)           3.5093 
Soybeans (Spot)                8.6582 
 
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL 
        Jeff Evers  217-782-4925  SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov 
        In state only toll free 888-458-4787 
        www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt 
        www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 
 
1438C     je

