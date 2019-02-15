USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Feb 15

GX_GR110 Springfield, IL Fri, Feb 15, 2019 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Chicago Terminal Grain Report ***Due to the holiday there will not be a report on Monday Feb 18th, 2019*** To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators, Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today. Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change SRW Wheat 4.9425-5.0925 30 Days DN 2.75 -10H to 5H UNCH Soybeans 8.6050-8.6250 Spot UP 4 -47H to -45H UNCH Soybeans 8.6050-8.6250 15-30 Days UP 4 -47H to -45H UNCH Terminal Elevator Bids Corn 3.3975-3.5675 Spot UNCH -35H to -18H UNCH Corn 3.3975-3.5875 15-30 Days UNCH-UP 2 -35H to -16H UNCH-UP 2 Processor Bids Corn 3.6475-3.6875 Spot UNCH -10H to -6H UNCH Corn 3.6675-3.7375 15-30 Days UP 2-UP 5 -8H to -1H UP 2-UP 5 Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April, K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Monthly Prices for: January 2018 SRW Wheat 5.2048 Processor Corn (Spot) 3.6952 Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.5093 Soybeans (Spot) 8.6582 Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL Jeff Evers 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov In state only toll free 888-458-4787 www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 1438C je