USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Feb 22

02/22/2019 | 03:30pm EST
GX_GR110 
Springfield, IL    Fri, Feb 22, 2019    USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News 
 
Chicago Terminal Grain Report 
 
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago.  The 
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators, 
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today. 
 
Grain          Bids        Delivery        Change           Basis       Change 
 
SRW Wheat  4.7675-4.9175   30 Days         UP 0.25       -10H to 5H      UNCH 
 
Soybeans   8.6325-8.6525     Spot          DN 0.75      -47H to -45H     UNCH 
Soybeans   8.6325-8.6525  15-30 Days       DN 0.75      -47H to -45H     UNCH 
 
Terminal Elevator Bids 
Corn       3.4025-3.5925     Spot          DN 0.25      -35H to -16H     UNCH 
Corn       3.4025-3.6125  15-30 Days       DN 0.25      -35H to -14H     UNCH 
 
Processor Bids 
Corn       3.6725-3.7325     Spot      DN 0.25-UP 3.75   -8H to -2H   UNCH-UP 4 
Corn       3.6825-3.7725  15-30 Days   DN 0.25-UP 2.75    -7H to 2H   UNCH-UP 3 
 
Changes are cents per bushel.  Spot = up to 15 days 
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow 
 
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April, 
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Monthly Prices for: January 2018 
 
SRW Wheat                      5.2048 
Processor Corn (Spot)          3.6952 
Terminal Corn (Spot)           3.5093 
Soybeans (Spot)                8.6582 
 
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL 
        Jeff Evers  217-782-4925  SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov 
        In state only toll free 888-458-4787 
        www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt 
        www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 
 
1406C     je

