USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Feb 26

GX_GR110 Springfield, IL Tue, Feb 26, 2019 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Chicago Terminal Grain Report To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators, Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today. Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change SRW Wheat 4.5025-4.6525 30 Days DN 6.5 -10H to 5H UNCH Soybeans 8.5875-8.6175 Spot DN 6-DN 5 -45H to -42H UP 2-UP 3 Soybeans 8.5875-8.6175 15-30 Days DN 6-DN 5 -45H to -42H UP 2-UP 3 Terminal Elevator Bids Corn 3.3125-3.5025 Spot DN 4.25 -35H to -16H UNCH Corn 3.3125-3.5225 15-30 Days DN 4.25 -35H to -14H UNCH Processor Bids Corn 3.5825-3.6425 Spot DN 4.25 -8H to -2H UNCH Corn 3.5925-3.6825 15-30 Days DN 4.25 -7H to 2H UNCH Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April, K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Monthly Prices for: January 2018 SRW Wheat 5.2048 Processor Corn (Spot) 3.6952 Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.5093 Soybeans (Spot) 8.6582 Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL Jeff Evers 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov In state only toll free 888-458-4787 www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 1356C je