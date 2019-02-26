Log in
USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Feb 26

02/26/2019 | 03:19pm EST
GX_GR110 
Springfield, IL    Tue, Feb 26, 2019    USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News 
 
Chicago Terminal Grain Report 
 
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago.  The 
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators, 
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today. 
 
Grain          Bids        Delivery        Change           Basis       Change 
 
SRW Wheat  4.5025-4.6525   30 Days         DN 6.5        -10H to 5H      UNCH 
 
Soybeans   8.5875-8.6175     Spot         DN 6-DN 5     -45H to -42H  UP 2-UP 3 
Soybeans   8.5875-8.6175  15-30 Days      DN 6-DN 5     -45H to -42H  UP 2-UP 3 
 
Terminal Elevator Bids 
Corn       3.3125-3.5025     Spot          DN 4.25      -35H to -16H     UNCH 
Corn       3.3125-3.5225  15-30 Days       DN 4.25      -35H to -14H     UNCH 
 
Processor Bids 
Corn       3.5825-3.6425     Spot          DN 4.25       -8H to -2H      UNCH 
Corn       3.5925-3.6825  15-30 Days       DN 4.25        -7H to 2H      UNCH 
 
Changes are cents per bushel.  Spot = up to 15 days 
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow 
 
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April, 
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Monthly Prices for: January 2018 
 
SRW Wheat                      5.2048 
Processor Corn (Spot)          3.6952 
Terminal Corn (Spot)           3.5093 
Soybeans (Spot)                8.6582 
 
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL 
        Jeff Evers  217-782-4925  SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov 
        In state only toll free 888-458-4787 
        www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt 
        www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 
 
1356C     je

