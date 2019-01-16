USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jan 16

GX_GR110 Springfield, IL Wed, Jan 16, 2019 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Chicago Terminal Grain Report To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators, Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today. Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change SRW Wheat 5.1250-5.1750 30 Days UP 1.5 OptH to 5H UNCH Soybeans 8.4450-8.5250 Spot UP 1.25 -50H to -42H UNCH Soybeans 8.4450-8.4750 15-30 Days UP 1.25-DN 3.75 -50H to -47H UNCH-DN 5 Terminal Elevator Bids Corn 3.3900-3.5400 Spot UP 2.75 -35H to -20H UNCH Corn 3.3900-3.5600 15-30 Days UP 2.75-UP 4.75 -35H to -18H UNCH-UP 2 Processor Bids Corn 3.6400-3.6600 Spot UP 2.75 -10H to -8H UNCH Corn 3.6600-3.7200 15-30 Days UP 4.75-UP 8.75 -8H to -2H UP 2-UP 6 Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April, K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Monthly Prices for: December 2018 SRW Wheat 5.2453 Processor Corn (Spot) 3.7114 Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.4596 Soybeans (Spot) 8.5745 Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL Jeff Evers 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov In state only toll free 888-458-4787 www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 1400C je