USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jan 18

GX_GR110
Springfield, IL Fri, Jan 18, 2019 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News
Chicago Terminal Grain Report
***Due to the holiday, there will be no report on Monday, January 21st***
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators,
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today.
Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change
SRW Wheat 5.1775-5.2275 30 Days UNCH OptH to 5H UNCH
Soybeans 8.6675-8.7475 Spot UP 9 -50H to -42H UNCH
Soybeans 8.6675-8.6975 15-30 Days UP 9 -50H to -47H UNCH
Terminal Elevator Bids
Corn 3.4675-3.6175 Spot UP 1.75 -35H to -20H UNCH
Corn 3.4675-3.6375 15-30 Days UP 1.75 -35H to -18H UNCH
Processor Bids
Corn 3.6975-3.7175 Spot UP 1.75 -12H to -10H UNCH
Corn 3.7375-3.7975 15-30 Days UP 1.75 -8H to -2H UNCH
Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April,
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Monthly Prices for: December 2018
SRW Wheat 5.2453
Processor Corn (Spot) 3.7114
Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.4596
Soybeans (Spot) 8.5745
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL
Jeff Evers 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov
In state only toll free 888-458-4787
www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt
www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage
1407C je