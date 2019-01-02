Log in
USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jan 2

01/02/2019 | 09:36pm CET
GX_GR110 
Springfield, IL    Wed, Jan 02, 2019    USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News 
 
Chicago Terminal Grain Report 
 
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago.  The 
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators, 
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today. 
 
Grain          Bids        Delivery        Change           Basis       Change 
 
SRW Wheat  5.0675-5.1675   30 Days         UP 3.5        OptH to 10H     UNCH 
 
Soybeans   8.5000-8.6500     Spot      UP 12.5-UP 14.5  -57H to -42H    NO COMP 
Soybeans   8.5000-8.6500  15-30 Days   UP 12.5-UP 14.5  -57H to -42H    NO COMP 
 
Terminal Elevator Bids 
Corn       3.2975-3.5575     Spot          UP 0.75      -46H to -20H     UNCH 
Corn       3.2975-3.5575  15-30 Days  DN 10.25-UP 0.75  -46H to -20H  DN 11-UNCH 
 
Processor Bids 
Corn       3.6575-3.6875     Spot          UP 0.75       -10H to -7H     UNCH 
Corn       3.6575-3.6875  15-30 Days   UP 0.75-DN 3.25   -10H to -7H  UNCH-DN 4 
 
Changes are cents per bushel.  Spot = up to 15 days 
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow 
 
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April, 
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
- 
Monthly Prices for: December 2018 
 
SRW Wheat                      5.2453 
Processor Corn (Spot)          3.7114 
Terminal Corn (Spot)           3.4596 
Soybeans (Spot)                8.5745 
 
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL 
        Jeff Evers  217-782-4925  SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov 
        In state only toll free 888-458-4787 
        www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt 
        www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 
 
1411C     je

Latest news "Commodities"
