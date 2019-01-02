USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jan 2

GX_GR110 Springfield, IL Wed, Jan 02, 2019 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Chicago Terminal Grain Report To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators, Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today. Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change SRW Wheat 5.0675-5.1675 30 Days UP 3.5 OptH to 10H UNCH Soybeans 8.5000-8.6500 Spot UP 12.5-UP 14.5 -57H to -42H NO COMP Soybeans 8.5000-8.6500 15-30 Days UP 12.5-UP 14.5 -57H to -42H NO COMP Terminal Elevator Bids Corn 3.2975-3.5575 Spot UP 0.75 -46H to -20H UNCH Corn 3.2975-3.5575 15-30 Days DN 10.25-UP 0.75 -46H to -20H DN 11-UNCH Processor Bids Corn 3.6575-3.6875 Spot UP 0.75 -10H to -7H UNCH Corn 3.6575-3.6875 15-30 Days UP 0.75-DN 3.25 -10H to -7H UNCH-DN 4 Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April, K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Monthly Prices for: December 2018 SRW Wheat 5.2453 Processor Corn (Spot) 3.7114 Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.4596 Soybeans (Spot) 8.5745 Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL Jeff Evers 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov In state only toll free 888-458-4787 www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 1411C je