USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jan 25

01/25/2019 | 03:32pm EST
GX_GR110 
Springfield, IL    Fri, Jan 25, 2019    USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News 
 
Chicago Terminal Grain Report 
 
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago.  The 
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators, 
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today. 
 
Grain          Bids        Delivery        Change           Basis       Change 
 
SRW Wheat  5.2000-5.2500   30 Days         DN 1.5        OptH to 5H      UNCH 
 
Soybeans   8.7525-8.8325     Spot          UP 9.25      -50H to -42H     UNCH 
Soybeans   8.7525-8.7825  15-30 Days       UP 9.25      -50H to -47H     UNCH 
 
Terminal Elevator Bids 
Corn       3.4525-3.6025     Spot          UP 3.25      -35H to -20H     UNCH 
Corn       3.4525-3.6225  15-30 Days       UP 3.25      -35H to -18H     UNCH 
 
Processor Bids 
Corn       3.7025-3.7425     Spot      UP 5.25-UP 7.25   -10H to -6H  UP 2-UP 4 
Corn       3.7225-3.7625  15-30 Days       UP 3.25       -8H to -4H      UNCH 
 
Changes are cents per bushel.  Spot = up to 15 days 
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow 
 
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April, 
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Monthly Prices for: December 2018 
 
SRW Wheat                      5.2453 
Processor Corn (Spot)          3.7114 
Terminal Corn (Spot)           3.4596 
Soybeans (Spot)                8.5745 
 
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL 
        Jeff Evers  217-782-4925  SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov 
        In state only toll free 888-458-4787 
        www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt 
        www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 
 
1409C     je

