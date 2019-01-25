USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jan 25

GX_GR110 Springfield, IL Fri, Jan 25, 2019 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Chicago Terminal Grain Report To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators, Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today. Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change SRW Wheat 5.2000-5.2500 30 Days DN 1.5 OptH to 5H UNCH Soybeans 8.7525-8.8325 Spot UP 9.25 -50H to -42H UNCH Soybeans 8.7525-8.7825 15-30 Days UP 9.25 -50H to -47H UNCH Terminal Elevator Bids Corn 3.4525-3.6025 Spot UP 3.25 -35H to -20H UNCH Corn 3.4525-3.6225 15-30 Days UP 3.25 -35H to -18H UNCH Processor Bids Corn 3.7025-3.7425 Spot UP 5.25-UP 7.25 -10H to -6H UP 2-UP 4 Corn 3.7225-3.7625 15-30 Days UP 3.25 -8H to -4H UNCH Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April, K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Monthly Prices for: December 2018 SRW Wheat 5.2453 Processor Corn (Spot) 3.7114 Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.4596 Soybeans (Spot) 8.5745 Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL Jeff Evers 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov In state only toll free 888-458-4787 www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 1409C je