USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jan 9

01/09/2019 | 03:30pm EST
GX_GR110 
Springfield, IL    Wed, Jan 09, 2019    USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News 
 
Chicago Terminal Grain Report 
 
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago.  The 
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators, 
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today. 
 
Grain          Bids        Delivery        Change           Basis       Change 
 
SRW Wheat  5.2000-5.3000   30 Days     UP 2.25-DN 2.75   OptH to 10H  UNCH-DN 5 
 
Soybeans   8.6700-8.8200     Spot          UP 5.5       -57H to -42H     UNCH 
Soybeans   8.6700-8.8200  15-30 Days       UP 5.5       -57H to -42H     UNCH 
 
Terminal Elevator Bids 
Corn       3.4700-3.6200     Spot           UP 2        -35H to -20H     UNCH 
Corn       3.4700-3.6200  15-30 Days        UP 2        -35H to -20H     UNCH 
 
Processor Bids 
Corn       3.7200-3.7400     Spot           UP 2         -10H to -8H     UNCH 
Corn       3.7200-3.7400  15-30 Days        UP 2         -10H to -8H     UNCH 
 
Changes are cents per bushel.  Spot = up to 15 days 
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow 
 
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April, 
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Monthly Prices for: December 2018 
 
SRW Wheat                      5.2453 
Processor Corn (Spot)          3.7114 
Terminal Corn (Spot)           3.4596 
Soybeans (Spot)                8.5745 
 
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL 
        Jeff Evers  217-782-4925  SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov 
        In state only toll free 888-458-4787 
        www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt 
        www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 
 
1407C     je

