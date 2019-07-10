Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Commodities
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jul 10

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 03:36pm EDT
GX_GR110 
Springfield, IL    Wed, Jul 10, 2019    USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News 
 
Chicago Terminal Grain Report 
 
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago.  The 
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators, 
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today. 
 
Grain          Bids        Delivery        Change           Basis       Change 
 
SRW Wheat  5.0075-5.2475   30 Days          UP 2         -4U to 20U      UNCH 
 
Soybeans   8.5450-8.8950     Spot          UP 8.5        -40Q to -5Q     UNCH 
Soybeans   8.5450-8.8950  15-30 Days       UP 8.5        -40Q to -5Q     UNCH 
 
Terminal Elevator Bids 
Corn       3.9500-4.5500     Spot          UP 2.5        -40U to 20U     UNCH 
Corn       3.9500-4.5500  15-30 Days       UP 2.5        -40U to 20U     UNCH 
 
Processor Bids 
Corn       4.5200-4.7500     Spot          UP 2.5        17U to 40U      UNCH 
Corn       4.5900-4.6100  15-30 Days       UP 2.5        24U to 26U      UNCH 
 
Changes are cents per bushel.  Spot = up to 15 days 
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow 
 
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April, 
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Monthly Prices for: June 2019 
 
SRW Wheat                      5.2659 
Processor Corn (Spot)          4.4145 
Terminal Corn (Spot)           4.1888 
Soybeans (Spot)                8.5438 
 
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL 
        David Humphreys  217-782-4925  SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov 
        In state only toll free 888-458-4787 
        www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt 
        www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 
 
1416C     dh

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Commodities"
03:40pU.S. oil firms cut nearly a third of Gulf of Mexico output ahead of storm
RE
03:38pOil prices jump 4.5% on U.S. crude stocks draw, Gulf of Mexico storm
RE
03:36pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jul 10
DJ
03:27pOil prices jump 4.5% on U.S. crude stocks draw, Gulf of Mexico storm
RE
03:08pEXCLUSIVE : Enbridge eases oil volume terms for Mainline pipeline in response to small producers' fears
RE
03:01pEXCLUSIVE : Enbridge eases oil volume terms for Mainline pipeline in response to small producers' fears
RE
02:45pGOLD : Powell assails gold standard supported by Trump Fed nominee
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
10:30aUNITED STATES : Crude Oil Inventories lower than estimates at -9.5M
10:15aConsumer Price Index Seen Unchanged in June -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About