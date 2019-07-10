USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jul 10

GX_GR110
Springfield, IL Wed, Jul 10, 2019 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News
Chicago Terminal Grain Report
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators,
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today.
Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change
SRW Wheat 5.0075-5.2475 30 Days UP 2 -4U to 20U UNCH
Soybeans 8.5450-8.8950 Spot UP 8.5 -40Q to -5Q UNCH
Soybeans 8.5450-8.8950 15-30 Days UP 8.5 -40Q to -5Q UNCH
Terminal Elevator Bids
Corn 3.9500-4.5500 Spot UP 2.5 -40U to 20U UNCH
Corn 3.9500-4.5500 15-30 Days UP 2.5 -40U to 20U UNCH
Processor Bids
Corn 4.5200-4.7500 Spot UP 2.5 17U to 40U UNCH
Corn 4.5900-4.6100 15-30 Days UP 2.5 24U to 26U UNCH
Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April,
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December
Monthly Prices for: June 2019
SRW Wheat 5.2659
Processor Corn (Spot) 4.4145
Terminal Corn (Spot) 4.1888
Soybeans (Spot) 8.5438
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL
David Humphreys 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov
In state only toll free 888-458-4787
www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt
www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage
1416C dh