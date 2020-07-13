USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jul 13 0 07/13/2020 | 03:22pm EDT Send by mail :

GX_GR110 Springfield, IL Mon, Jul 13, 2020 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Chicago Terminal Grain Report To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators, Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today. Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change SRW Wheat 5.1475-5.2975 30 Days DN 9.25 -10U to 5U UNCH Soybeans 8.6400-8.7400 Spot DN 13.25 -10Q to OptQ UNCH Soybeans 8.6400-8.7400 15-30 Days DN 13.25 -10Q to OptQ UNCH Terminal Elevator Bids Corn 3.0375-3.1475 Spot DN 8.5 -25U to -14U UNCH Corn 3.0375-3.1475 15-30 Days DN 8.5 -25U to -14U UNCH Processor Bids Corn 3.3575-3.3675 Spot DN 8.5 7U to 8U UNCH Corn 3.3575-3.3675 15-30 Days DN 8.5 7U to 8U UNCH Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April, K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Monthly Prices for: June 2020 SRW Wheat 5.0855 Processor Corn (Spot) 3.3659 Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.0902 Soybeans (Spot) 8.5959 Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL David Humphreys 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov In state only toll free 888-458-4787 www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 1358C dh