USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jul 13

07/13/2020 | 03:22pm EDT
GX_GR110 
Springfield, IL    Mon, Jul 13, 2020    USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News 
 
Chicago Terminal Grain Report 
 
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago.  The 
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators, 
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today. 
 
Grain          Bids        Delivery        Change           Basis       Change 
 
SRW Wheat  5.1475-5.2975   30 Days         DN 9.25       -10U to 5U      UNCH 
 
Soybeans   8.6400-8.7400     Spot         DN 13.25      -10Q to OptQ     UNCH 
Soybeans   8.6400-8.7400  15-30 Days      DN 13.25      -10Q to OptQ     UNCH 
 
Terminal Elevator Bids 
Corn       3.0375-3.1475     Spot          DN 8.5       -25U to -14U     UNCH 
Corn       3.0375-3.1475  15-30 Days       DN 8.5       -25U to -14U     UNCH 
 
Processor Bids 
Corn       3.3575-3.3675     Spot          DN 8.5         7U to 8U       UNCH 
Corn       3.3575-3.3675  15-30 Days       DN 8.5         7U to 8U       UNCH 
 
Changes are cents per bushel.  Spot = up to 15 days 
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow 
 
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April, 
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Monthly Prices for: June 2020 
 
SRW Wheat                      5.0855 
Processor Corn (Spot)          3.3659 
Terminal Corn (Spot)           3.0902 
Soybeans (Spot)                8.5959 
 
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL 
        David Humphreys  217-782-4925  SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov 
        In state only toll free 888-458-4787 
        www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt 
        www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 
 
1358C     dh

