USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jul 13

GX_GR110
Springfield, IL Mon, Jul 13, 2020 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News
Chicago Terminal Grain Report
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators,
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today.
Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change
SRW Wheat 5.1475-5.2975 30 Days DN 9.25 -10U to 5U UNCH
Soybeans 8.6400-8.7400 Spot DN 13.25 -10Q to OptQ UNCH
Soybeans 8.6400-8.7400 15-30 Days DN 13.25 -10Q to OptQ UNCH
Terminal Elevator Bids
Corn 3.0375-3.1475 Spot DN 8.5 -25U to -14U UNCH
Corn 3.0375-3.1475 15-30 Days DN 8.5 -25U to -14U UNCH
Processor Bids
Corn 3.3575-3.3675 Spot DN 8.5 7U to 8U UNCH
Corn 3.3575-3.3675 15-30 Days DN 8.5 7U to 8U UNCH
Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April,
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Monthly Prices for: June 2020
SRW Wheat 5.0855
Processor Corn (Spot) 3.3659
Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.0902
Soybeans (Spot) 8.5959
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL
