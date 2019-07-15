Log in
USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jul 15

07/15/2019 | 03:34pm EDT
GX_GR110 
Springfield, IL    Mon, Jul 15, 2019    USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News 
 
Chicago Terminal Grain Report 
 
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago.  The 
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators, 
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today. 
 
Grain          Bids        Delivery        Change           Basis       Change 
 
SRW Wheat  5.0375-5.2775   30 Days        DN 15.25       -4U to 20U      UNCH 
 
Soybeans   8.6175-8.9675     Spot          DN 11.5       -40Q to -5Q     UNCH 
Soybeans   8.6175-8.9675  15-30 Days       DN 11.5       -40Q to -5Q     UNCH 
 
Terminal Elevator Bids 
Corn       4.0100-4.6100     Spot         DN 13.25       -40U to 20U     UNCH 
Corn       4.0100-4.6100  15-30 Days      DN 13.25       -40U to 20U     UNCH 
 
Processor Bids 
Corn       4.5800-4.8100     Spot         DN 13.25       17U to 40U      UNCH 
Corn       4.6500-4.6700  15-30 Days      DN 13.25       24U to 26U      UNCH 
 
Changes are cents per bushel.  Spot = up to 15 days 
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow 
 
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April, 
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Monthly Prices for: June 2019 
 
SRW Wheat                      5.2659 
Processor Corn (Spot)          4.4145 
Terminal Corn (Spot)           4.1888 
Soybeans (Spot)                8.5438 
 
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL 
        David Humphreys  217-782-4925  SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov 
        In state only toll free 888-458-4787 
        www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt 
        www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 
 
1415C     dh

