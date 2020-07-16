USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jul 16

GX_GR110 Springfield, IL Thu, Jul 16, 2020 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Chicago Terminal Grain Report To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators, Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today. Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change SRW Wheat 5.2525-5.4025 30 Days DN 15.5 -10U to 5U UNCH Soybeans 8.8350-8.9350 Spot UP 7.25 -10Q to OptQ UNCH Soybeans 8.7850-8.8350 15-30 Days UP 7.25 -15Q to -10Q UNCH Terminal Elevator Bids Corn 3.0525-3.1625 Spot UP 4 -25U to -14U UNCH Corn 3.0525-3.1625 15-30 Days UP 4 -25U to -14U UNCH Processor Bids Corn 3.3725-3.4325 Spot UP 4 7U to 13U UNCH Corn 3.3525-3.4725 15-30 Days UP 4-UP 7 5U to 17U UNCH-UP 3 Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April, K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Monthly Prices for: June 2020 SRW Wheat 5.0855 Processor Corn (Spot) 3.3659 Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.0902 Soybeans (Spot) 8.5959 Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL David Humphreys 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov In state only toll free 888-458-4787 www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 1401C dh