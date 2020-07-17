USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jul 17

GX_GR110 *** Resent to include NOTICE below. *** Springfield, IL Thu, Jul 16, 2020 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News NOTICE: As Market News transitions Grain reports to the Marketing Analysis & Reporting Services (MARS) platform and My Market News, report formats will be converted from a text version to a more user-friendly and accessible PDF format. In the next few weeks, this report will move to the new platform and will be accessible at: https://www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/AMS_3192.pdf . If you would like to learn more about MARS and My Market News, please contact us at Websupport.lpgmn@ams.usda.gov. Modifications will be made to reports currently showing multiple Market Types (POS Grain and POS Feedstuffs) to accommodate until the POS Feedstuffs moves to MARS. Chicago Terminal Grain Report To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators, Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today. Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change SRW Wheat 5.2525-5.4025 30 Days DN 15.5 -10U to 5U UNCH Soybeans 8.8350-8.9350 Spot UP 7.25 -10Q to OptQ UNCH Soybeans 8.7850-8.8350 15-30 Days UP 7.25 -15Q to -10Q UNCH Terminal Elevator Bids Corn 3.0525-3.1625 Spot UP 4 -25U to -14U UNCH Corn 3.0525-3.1625 15-30 Days UP 4 -25U to -14U UNCH Processor Bids Corn 3.3725-3.4325 Spot UP 4 7U to 13U UNCH Corn 3.3525-3.4725 15-30 Days UP 4-UP 7 5U to 17U UNCH-UP 3 Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April, K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Monthly Prices for: June 2020 SRW Wheat 5.0855 Processor Corn (Spot) 3.3659 Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.0902 Soybeans (Spot) 8.5959 Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL David Humphreys 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov In state only toll free 888-458-4787 www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 1401C dh