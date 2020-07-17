Log in
USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jul 17

07/17/2020 | 09:58am EDT
GX_GR110   *** Resent to include NOTICE below. *** 
Springfield, IL    Thu, Jul 16, 2020    USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News 
 
NOTICE:  As Market News transitions Grain reports to the Marketing Analysis 
& Reporting Services (MARS) platform and My Market News, report formats will 
be converted from a text version to a more user-friendly and accessible PDF 
format. In the next few weeks, this report will move to the new platform and 
will be accessible at: https://www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/AMS_3192.pdf . 
If you would like to learn more about MARS and My Market News, please 
contact us at Websupport.lpgmn@ams.usda.gov.  Modifications will be made to 
reports currently showing multiple Market Types  (POS Grain and POS Feedstuffs) 
to accommodate until the POS Feedstuffs moves to MARS. 
 
Chicago Terminal Grain Report 
 
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago.  The 
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators, 
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today. 
 
Grain          Bids        Delivery        Change           Basis       Change 
 
SRW Wheat  5.2525-5.4025   30 Days         DN 15.5       -10U to 5U      UNCH 
 
Soybeans   8.8350-8.9350     Spot          UP 7.25      -10Q to OptQ     UNCH 
Soybeans   8.7850-8.8350  15-30 Days       UP 7.25      -15Q to -10Q     UNCH 
 
Terminal Elevator Bids 
Corn       3.0525-3.1625     Spot           UP 4        -25U to -14U     UNCH 
Corn       3.0525-3.1625  15-30 Days        UP 4        -25U to -14U     UNCH 
 
Processor Bids 
Corn       3.3725-3.4325     Spot           UP 4          7U to 13U      UNCH 
Corn       3.3525-3.4725  15-30 Days      UP 4-UP 7       5U to 17U   UNCH-UP 3 
 
Changes are cents per bushel.  Spot = up to 15 days 
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow 
 
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April, 
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Monthly Prices for: June 2020 
 
SRW Wheat                      5.0855 
Processor Corn (Spot)          3.3659 
Terminal Corn (Spot)           3.0902 
Soybeans (Spot)                8.5959 
 
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL 
        David Humphreys  217-782-4925  SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov 
        In state only toll free 888-458-4787 
        www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt 
        www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 
 
1401C     dh

