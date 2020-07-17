USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jul 17

GX_GR110 *** Resent to include NOTICE below. ***
Springfield, IL Thu, Jul 16, 2020 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News
Chicago Terminal Grain Report
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators,
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today.
Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change
SRW Wheat 5.2525-5.4025 30 Days DN 15.5 -10U to 5U UNCH
Soybeans 8.8350-8.9350 Spot UP 7.25 -10Q to OptQ UNCH
Soybeans 8.7850-8.8350 15-30 Days UP 7.25 -15Q to -10Q UNCH
Terminal Elevator Bids
Corn 3.0525-3.1625 Spot UP 4 -25U to -14U UNCH
Corn 3.0525-3.1625 15-30 Days UP 4 -25U to -14U UNCH
Processor Bids
Corn 3.3725-3.4325 Spot UP 4 7U to 13U UNCH
Corn 3.3525-3.4725 15-30 Days UP 4-UP 7 5U to 17U UNCH-UP 3
Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April,
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Monthly Prices for: June 2020
SRW Wheat 5.0855
Processor Corn (Spot) 3.3659
Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.0902
Soybeans (Spot) 8.5959
