USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jul 19

07/19/2019 | 03:38pm EDT
GX_GR110 
Springfield, IL    Fri, Jul 19, 2019    USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News 
 
Chicago Terminal Grain Report 
 
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago.  The 
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators, 
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today. 
 
Grain          Bids        Delivery        Change           Basis       Change 
 
SRW Wheat  4.9850-5.2250   30 Days          UP 9         -4U to 20U      UNCH 
 
Soybeans   8.7150-8.9650     Spot         UP 20.25       -30Q to -5Q     UNCH 
Soybeans   8.7150-8.9650  15-30 Days      UP 20.25       -30Q to -5Q     UNCH 
 
Terminal Elevator Bids 
Corn       3.9075-4.5075     Spot          UP 6.25       -40U to 20U     UNCH 
Corn       3.9075-4.5075  15-30 Days       UP 6.25       -40U to 20U     UNCH 
 
Processor Bids 
Corn       4.4775-4.6575     Spot          UP 6.25       17U to 35U      UNCH 
Corn       4.5575-4.6575  15-30 Days       UP 6.25       25U to 35U      UNCH 
 
Changes are cents per bushel.  Spot = up to 15 days 
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow 
 
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April, 
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Monthly Prices for: June 2019 
 
SRW Wheat                      5.2659 
Processor Corn (Spot)          4.4145 
Terminal Corn (Spot)           4.1888 
Soybeans (Spot)                8.5438 
 
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL 
        David Humphreys  217-782-4925  SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov 
        In state only toll free 888-458-4787 
        www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt 
        www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 
 
1418C     dh

