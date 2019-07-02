Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Commodities
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jul 2

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 03:36pm EDT
GX_GR110 
Springfield, IL    Tue, Jul 02, 2019    USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News 
 
Chicago Terminal Grain Report 
 
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago.  The 
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators, 
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today. 
 
Grain          Bids        Delivery        Change           Basis    Change 
 
SRW Wheat  4.9925-5.2325   30 Days        DN 10.75       -4U to 20U  NO COMP 
Soybeans   8.3975-8.4475     Spot      DN 9.75-DN 6.75  -40Q to -35Q NO COMP 
Soybeans   8.3975-8.4475  15-30 Days   DN 9.75-DN 6.75  -40Q to -35Q NO COMP 
 
Terminal Elevator Bids 
Corn       3.7900-4.2000     Spot         UP 2-UP 7      -40U to 1U  NO COMP 
Corn       3.7900-4.2000  15-30 Days      UP 2-UP 7      -40U to 1U  NO COMP 
 
Processor Bids 
Corn       4.4900-4.5900     Spot        UP 12-UP 13     30U to 40U  NO COMP 
Corn       4.3600-4.4400  15-30 Days      UP 7-UP 3      17U to 25U  NO COMP 
 
Changes are cents per bushel.  Spot = up to 15 days 
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow 
 
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J 
April, 
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z 
December 
------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
-------- 
Monthly Prices for: June 2019 
 
SRW Wheat                      5.2659 
Processor Corn (Spot)          4.4145 
Terminal Corn (Spot)           4.1888 
Soybeans (Spot)                8.5438 
 
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL 
        David Humphreys  217-782-4925  SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov 
        In state only toll free 888-458-4787 
        www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt 
        www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 
 
1413C     dh

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Commodities"
04:10pDrilling Cos. See Shares Decline After Oil Prices Drop
DJ
03:37pU.S. Wheat Prices Uncompetitive on World Stage
DJ
03:36pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jul 2
DJ
03:17pOil dives 4% on demand worries even as OPEC, allies extend cuts
RE
03:14pOil dives 4% on demand worries even as OPEC, allies extend cuts
RE
12:31pOil Prices Fall as Reaction to OPEC Deal Is Muted
DJ
12:30pUnder pressure from Trump, OPEC embraces Putin
RE
12:15pENI : Sonatrach Accelerate Algeria Oil-and-Gas Projects
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11:12aUSDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - Jul 2
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About