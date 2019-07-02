USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jul 2

GX_GR110
Springfield, IL Tue, Jul 02, 2019 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News
Chicago Terminal Grain Report
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators,
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today.
Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change
SRW Wheat 4.9925-5.2325 30 Days DN 10.75 -4U to 20U NO COMP
Soybeans 8.3975-8.4475 Spot DN 9.75-DN 6.75 -40Q to -35Q NO COMP
Soybeans 8.3975-8.4475 15-30 Days DN 9.75-DN 6.75 -40Q to -35Q NO COMP
Terminal Elevator Bids
Corn 3.7900-4.2000 Spot UP 2-UP 7 -40U to 1U NO COMP
Corn 3.7900-4.2000 15-30 Days UP 2-UP 7 -40U to 1U NO COMP
Processor Bids
Corn 4.4900-4.5900 Spot UP 12-UP 13 30U to 40U NO COMP
Corn 4.3600-4.4400 15-30 Days UP 7-UP 3 17U to 25U NO COMP
Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J
April,
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z
December
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------
Monthly Prices for: June 2019
SRW Wheat 5.2659
Processor Corn (Spot) 4.4145
Terminal Corn (Spot) 4.1888
Soybeans (Spot) 8.5438
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL
