USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jul 2

GX_GR110 Springfield, IL Tue, Jul 02, 2019 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Chicago Terminal Grain Report To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators, Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today. Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change SRW Wheat 4.9925-5.2325 30 Days DN 10.75 -4U to 20U NO COMP Soybeans 8.3975-8.4475 Spot DN 9.75-DN 6.75 -40Q to -35Q NO COMP Soybeans 8.3975-8.4475 15-30 Days DN 9.75-DN 6.75 -40Q to -35Q NO COMP Terminal Elevator Bids Corn 3.7900-4.2000 Spot UP 2-UP 7 -40U to 1U NO COMP Corn 3.7900-4.2000 15-30 Days UP 2-UP 7 -40U to 1U NO COMP Processor Bids Corn 4.4900-4.5900 Spot UP 12-UP 13 30U to 40U NO COMP Corn 4.3600-4.4400 15-30 Days UP 7-UP 3 17U to 25U NO COMP Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April, K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December ------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------- Monthly Prices for: June 2019 SRW Wheat 5.2659 Processor Corn (Spot) 4.4145 Terminal Corn (Spot) 4.1888 Soybeans (Spot) 8.5438 Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL David Humphreys 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov In state only toll free 888-458-4787 www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 1413C dh