USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jul 2

GX_GR110
Springfield, IL Thu, Jul 02, 2020 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News
Chicago Terminal Grain Report
***NO REPORT FRI, JUL 3, DUE TO THE HOLIDAY.***
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators,
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today.
Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change
SRW Wheat 4.9700-5.1100 30 Days DN 6.75 5U to 19U UNCH
Soybeans 8.8125-8.8625 Spot DN 0.25 -10Q to -5Q UNCH
Soybeans 8.8125-8.8625 15-30 Days DN 0.25 -10Q to -5Q UNCH
Terminal Elevator Bids
Corn 3.1650-3.2950 Spot DN 7 -27U to -14U UNCH
Corn 3.1650-3.2950 15-30 Days DN 7 -27U to -14U UNCH
Processor Bids
Corn 3.5050-3.5550 Spot DN 7 7U to 12U UNCH
Corn 3.5050-3.5550 15-30 Days DN 7 7U to 12U UNCH
Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April,
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Monthly Prices for: June 2020
SRW Wheat 5.0855
Processor Corn (Spot) 3.3659
Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.0902
Soybeans (Spot) 8.5959
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL
David Humphreys 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov
In state only toll free 888-458-4787
www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt
www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage
1401C dh