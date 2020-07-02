Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Commodities
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jul 2

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/02/2020 | 03:26pm EDT
GX_GR110 
Springfield, IL    Thu, Jul 02, 2020    USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News 
 
Chicago Terminal Grain Report 
***NO REPORT FRI, JUL 3, DUE TO THE HOLIDAY.*** 
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago.  The 
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators, 
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today. 
 
Grain          Bids        Delivery        Change           Basis       Change 
 
SRW Wheat  4.9700-5.1100   30 Days         DN 6.75        5U to 19U      UNCH 
 
Soybeans   8.8125-8.8625     Spot          DN 0.25       -10Q to -5Q     UNCH 
Soybeans   8.8125-8.8625  15-30 Days       DN 0.25       -10Q to -5Q     UNCH 
 
Terminal Elevator Bids 
Corn       3.1650-3.2950     Spot           DN 7        -27U to -14U     UNCH 
Corn       3.1650-3.2950  15-30 Days        DN 7        -27U to -14U     UNCH 
 
Processor Bids 
Corn       3.5050-3.5550     Spot           DN 7          7U to 12U      UNCH 
Corn       3.5050-3.5550  15-30 Days        DN 7          7U to 12U      UNCH 
 
Changes are cents per bushel.  Spot = up to 15 days 
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow 
 
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April, 
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Monthly Prices for: June 2020 
 
SRW Wheat                      5.0855 
Processor Corn (Spot)          3.3659 
Terminal Corn (Spot)           3.0902 
Soybeans (Spot)                8.5959 
 
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL 
        David Humphreys  217-782-4925  SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov 
        In state only toll free 888-458-4787 
        www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt 
        www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 
 
1401C     dh

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Commodities"
03:26pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jul 2
DJ
02:18pISM Non-Manufacturing PMI Seen Rising to 50.1 -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla's 'jaw-dropping' second-quarter deliveries send shares surging
2GLENCORE PLC : Production halted at Astron Energy's South African refinery after fire
3ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : AB INBEV : Receives a Buy rating from Berenberg
4MODERNA, INC. : Tesla to make molecule printers for COVID-19 vaccine developer CureVac
5NIO INC. : NIO Inc. Provides June and Second Quarter 2020 Delivery Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group