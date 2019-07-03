USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jul 3

GX_GR110 Springfield, IL Wed, Jul 03, 2019 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Chicago Terminal Grain Report To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators, Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today. Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change SRW Wheat 5.1000-5.3400 30 Days UP 10.75 -4U to 20U UNCH Soybeans 8.4975-8.5475 Spot UP 10 -40Q to -35Q UNCH Soybeans 8.4975-8.5475 15-30 Days UP 10 -40Q to -35Q UNCH Terminal Elevator Bids Corn 3.9675-4.3775 Spot UP 17.75 -40U to 1U UNCH Corn 3.9675-4.3775 15-30 Days UP 17.75 -40U to 1U UNCH Processor Bids Corn 4.6675-4.7675 Spot UP 17.75 30U to 40U UNCH Corn 4.5375-4.6175 15-30 Days UP 17.75 17U to 25U UNCH Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April, K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Monthly Prices for: June 2019 SRW Wheat 5.2659 Processor Corn (Spot) 4.4145 Terminal Corn (Spot) 4.1888 Soybeans (Spot) 8.5438 Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL David Humphreys 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov In state only toll free 888-458-4787 www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 1328C dh