USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jul 3

GX_GR110
Springfield, IL Wed, Jul 03, 2019 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News
Chicago Terminal Grain Report
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators,
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today.
Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change
SRW Wheat 5.1000-5.3400 30 Days UP 10.75 -4U to 20U UNCH
Soybeans 8.4975-8.5475 Spot UP 10 -40Q to -35Q UNCH
Soybeans 8.4975-8.5475 15-30 Days UP 10 -40Q to -35Q UNCH
Terminal Elevator Bids
Corn 3.9675-4.3775 Spot UP 17.75 -40U to 1U UNCH
Corn 3.9675-4.3775 15-30 Days UP 17.75 -40U to 1U UNCH
Processor Bids
Corn 4.6675-4.7675 Spot UP 17.75 30U to 40U UNCH
Corn 4.5375-4.6175 15-30 Days UP 17.75 17U to 25U UNCH
Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April,
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Monthly Prices for: June 2019
SRW Wheat 5.2659
Processor Corn (Spot) 4.4145
Terminal Corn (Spot) 4.1888
Soybeans (Spot) 8.5438
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL
David Humphreys 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov
In state only toll free 888-458-4787
www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt
www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage
1328C dh