Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Commodities
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jul 5

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/05/2019 | 03:32pm EDT
GX_GR110 
Springfield, IL    Fri, Jul 05, 2019    USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News 
 
Chicago Terminal Grain Report 
 
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago.  The 
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators, 
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today. 
 
Grain          Bids        Delivery        Change           Basis       Change 
 
SRW Wheat  5.1100-5.3500   30 Days          UP 1         -4U to 20U      UNCH 
 
Soybeans   8.3600-8.5600     Spot     DN 13.75-UP 1.25  -40Q to -20Q  UNCH-UP 15 
Soybeans   8.3600-8.5600  15-30 Days  DN 13.75-UP 1.25  -40Q to -20Q  UNCH-UP 15 
 
Terminal Elevator Bids 
Corn       3.9875-4.4875     Spot        UP 2-UP 11      -40U to 10U  UNCH-UP 9 
Corn       3.9875-4.4875  15-30 Days     UP 2-UP 11      -40U to 10U  UNCH-UP 9 
 
Processor Bids 
Corn       4.5575-4.7875     Spot        DN 11-UP 2      17U to 40U   DN 13-UNCH 
Corn       4.5575-4.6375  15-30 Days        UP 2         17U to 25U      UNCH 
 
Changes are cents per bushel.  Spot = up to 15 days 
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow 
 
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April, 
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Monthly Prices for: June 2019 
 
SRW Wheat                      5.2659 
Processor Corn (Spot)          4.4145 
Terminal Corn (Spot)           4.1888 
Soybeans (Spot)                8.5438 
 
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL 
        David Humphreys  217-782-4925  SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov 
        In state only toll free 888-458-4787 
        www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt 
        www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 
 
1411C     dh

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Commodities"
03:32pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jul 5
DJ
03:19pGold Slides to Cap Worst Week Since April After Jobs Report
DJ
03:16pOil prices rise on Iran tensions, OPEC output cuts
RE
03:03pCorn and Wheat Rise While Soybeans Slide
DJ
02:26pOil prices inch up on Iran tensions and OPEC cuts
RE
02:11pConsumer Price Index Seen Unchanged in June -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
01:08pNigeria to seize $40 mln of jewellery, gold iPhone from ex-minister
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
10:45aGold Heads for Worst Day in a Year After Jobs Report
DJ
10:32aTSX heads lower as gold dip hits materials stocks
RE
Latest news "Commodities"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About