USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jul 8

GX_GR110 Springfield, IL Wed, Jul 08, 2020 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Chicago Terminal Grain Report To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators, Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today. Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change SRW Wheat 5.2150-5.3550 30 Days UP 21.25 5U to 19U UNCH Soybeans 8.8250-8.9250 Spot DN 4.25 -10Q to OptQ UNCH Soybeans 8.8250-8.9250 15-30 Days DN 4.25 -10Q to OptQ UNCH Terminal Elevator Bids Corn 3.2125-3.3225 Spot UP 2.75 -25U to -14U UNCH Corn 3.2125-3.3225 15-30 Days UP 2.75 -25U to -14U UNCH Processor Bids Corn 3.5325-3.5425 Spot UP 2.75-UP 0.75 7U to 8U UNCH-DN 2 Corn 3.5325-3.5425 15-30 Days UP 2.75-UP 0.75 7U to 8U UNCH-DN 2 Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April, K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Monthly Prices for: June 2020 SRW Wheat 5.0855 Processor Corn (Spot) 3.3659 Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.0902 Soybeans (Spot) 8.5959 Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL David Humphreys 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov In state only toll free 888-458-4787 www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 1356C dh