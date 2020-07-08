Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Commodities
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jul 8

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 03:22pm EDT
GX_GR110 
Springfield, IL    Wed, Jul 08, 2020    USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News 
 
Chicago Terminal Grain Report 
 
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago.  The 
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators, 
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today. 
 
Grain          Bids        Delivery        Change           Basis       Change 
 
SRW Wheat  5.2150-5.3550   30 Days        UP 21.25        5U to 19U      UNCH 
 
Soybeans   8.8250-8.9250     Spot          DN 4.25      -10Q to OptQ     UNCH 
Soybeans   8.8250-8.9250  15-30 Days       DN 4.25      -10Q to OptQ     UNCH 
 
Terminal Elevator Bids 
Corn       3.2125-3.3225     Spot          UP 2.75      -25U to -14U     UNCH 
Corn       3.2125-3.3225  15-30 Days       UP 2.75      -25U to -14U     UNCH 
 
Processor Bids 
Corn       3.5325-3.5425     Spot      UP 2.75-UP 0.75    7U to 8U    UNCH-DN 2 
Corn       3.5325-3.5425  15-30 Days   UP 2.75-UP 0.75    7U to 8U    UNCH-DN 2 
 
Changes are cents per bushel.  Spot = up to 15 days 
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow 
 
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April, 
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Monthly Prices for: June 2020 
 
SRW Wheat                      5.0855 
Processor Corn (Spot)          3.3659 
Terminal Corn (Spot)           3.0902 
Soybeans (Spot)                8.5959 
 
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL 
        David Humphreys  217-782-4925  SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov 
        In state only toll free 888-458-4787 
        www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt 
        www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 
 
1356C     dh

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Commodities"
03:33pGlobal shares rise despite coronavirus fears; gold gains
RE
03:22pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jul 8
DJ
01:31pGlobal shares rise despite coronavirus fears; gold gains
RE
01:30pGlobal shares rise despite coronavirus fears; gold gains
RE
11:38aGold storms past $1,800 towards new record high
RE
11:20aUNITED STATES : Crude Oil Inventories higher than estimates at 5.7M
11:19aUNITED STATES : Crude Oil Inventories higher than estimates at 5.7M
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : Boohoo reviews British supply chain after factory report fallout
2Nokia shares fall on concerns over potential loss of Verizon business
3NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : JP Morgan is Neutral
4MERCK KGAA : EXCLUSIVE: EU secures potential COVID-19 drugs from Roche, Germany's Merck - source
5MAN SE : MAN Truck & Bus Names Andreas Tostmann as Executive Board Chairman

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group