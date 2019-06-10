Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Commodities
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jun 10

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/10/2019 | 03:30pm EDT
GX_GR110 
Springfield, IL    Mon, Jun 10, 2019    USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News 
 
Chicago Terminal Grain Report 
 
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago.  The 
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators, 
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today. 
 
Grain          Bids        Delivery        Change           Basis       Change 
 
SRW Wheat  4.9050-5.2750   30 Days       UP 3-UP 13      -17N to 20N  UNCH-UP 10 
 
Soybeans   8.2250-8.2450     Spot      UP 6.25-UP 3.25  -36N to -34N  UP 4-UP 1 
Soybeans   8.2250-8.2450  15-30 Days   UP 6.25-UP 3.25  -36N to -34N  UP 4-UP 1 
 
Terminal Elevator Bids 
Corn       3.8075-4.2075     Spot         UNCH-UP 5      -35N to 5N   UNCH-UP 5 
Corn       3.8075-4.2075  15-30 Days      UNCH-UP 5      -35N to 5N   UNCH-UP 5 
 
Processor Bids 
Corn       4.1475-4.2075     Spot         UP 1-UP 6       -1N to 5N   UP 1-UP 6 
Corn       4.1475-4.2075  15-30 Days      UP 1-UP 6       -1N to 5N   UP 1-UP 6 
 
Changes are cents per bushel.  Spot = up to 15 days 
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow 
 
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April, 
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Monthly Prices for: May 2019 
 
SRW Wheat                      4.5641 
Processor Corn (Spot)          3.8156 
Terminal Corn (Spot)           3.5488 
Soybeans (Spot)                7.9008 
 
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL 
        David Humphreys  217-782-4925  SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov 
        In state only toll free 888-458-4787 
        www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt 
        www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 
 
1409C     dh

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Commodities"
03:55pWheat Inches Higher Ahead of Crop Progress Report
DJ
03:32pOil falls 1% amid U.S.-China trade dispute, uncertainty on supply cuts
RE
03:31pOil falls 1% amid U.S.-China trade dispute, uncertainty on supply cuts
RE
03:30pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jun 10
DJ
02:12pProducer Price Index and Consumer Price Index on Tap -- Data Week Ahead Update
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
10:58aTSX drops as weak gold prices weigh on materials sector
RE
10:19aS.African government sued over coal and industrial air pollution
RE
10:10aU.S. Crude Edges Higher After U.S.-Mexico Deal to Avoid Tariffs
DJ
09:59aSecurities trading in South African sugar producer Tongaat suspended
RE
Latest news "Commodities"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About