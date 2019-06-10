USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jun 10

GX_GR110
Springfield, IL Mon, Jun 10, 2019 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News
Chicago Terminal Grain Report
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators,
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today.
Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change
SRW Wheat 4.9050-5.2750 30 Days UP 3-UP 13 -17N to 20N UNCH-UP 10
Soybeans 8.2250-8.2450 Spot UP 6.25-UP 3.25 -36N to -34N UP 4-UP 1
Soybeans 8.2250-8.2450 15-30 Days UP 6.25-UP 3.25 -36N to -34N UP 4-UP 1
Terminal Elevator Bids
Corn 3.8075-4.2075 Spot UNCH-UP 5 -35N to 5N UNCH-UP 5
Corn 3.8075-4.2075 15-30 Days UNCH-UP 5 -35N to 5N UNCH-UP 5
Processor Bids
Corn 4.1475-4.2075 Spot UP 1-UP 6 -1N to 5N UP 1-UP 6
Corn 4.1475-4.2075 15-30 Days UP 1-UP 6 -1N to 5N UP 1-UP 6
Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April,
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Monthly Prices for: May 2019
SRW Wheat 4.5641
Processor Corn (Spot) 3.8156
Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.5488
Soybeans (Spot) 7.9008
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL
