USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jun 10

GX_GR110 Springfield, IL Mon, Jun 10, 2019 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Chicago Terminal Grain Report To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators, Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today. Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change SRW Wheat 4.9050-5.2750 30 Days UP 3-UP 13 -17N to 20N UNCH-UP 10 Soybeans 8.2250-8.2450 Spot UP 6.25-UP 3.25 -36N to -34N UP 4-UP 1 Soybeans 8.2250-8.2450 15-30 Days UP 6.25-UP 3.25 -36N to -34N UP 4-UP 1 Terminal Elevator Bids Corn 3.8075-4.2075 Spot UNCH-UP 5 -35N to 5N UNCH-UP 5 Corn 3.8075-4.2075 15-30 Days UNCH-UP 5 -35N to 5N UNCH-UP 5 Processor Bids Corn 4.1475-4.2075 Spot UP 1-UP 6 -1N to 5N UP 1-UP 6 Corn 4.1475-4.2075 15-30 Days UP 1-UP 6 -1N to 5N UP 1-UP 6 Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April, K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Monthly Prices for: May 2019 SRW Wheat 4.5641 Processor Corn (Spot) 3.8156 Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.5488 Soybeans (Spot) 7.9008 Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL David Humphreys 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov In state only toll free 888-458-4787 www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 1409C dh