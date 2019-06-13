USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jun 13

GX_GR110 Springfield, IL Thu, Jun 13, 2019 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Chicago Terminal Grain Report To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators, Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today. Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change SRW Wheat 5.1850-5.5550 30 Days UP 9.25 -17N to 20N UNCH Soybeans 8.5300-8.5800 Spot UP 11-UP 14 -35N to -30N UP 1-UP 4 Soybeans 8.5300-8.5800 15-30 Days UP 11-UP 14 -35N to -30N UP 1-UP 4 Terminal Elevator Bids Corn 4.0700-4.4700 Spot UP 12 -35N to 5N UNCH Corn 4.0700-4.4700 15-30 Days UP 12 -35N to 5N UNCH Processor Bids Corn 4.4100-4.4700 Spot UP 12 -1N to 5N UNCH Corn 4.4100-4.4700 15-30 Days UP 12 -1N to 5N UNCH Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April, K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Monthly Prices for: May 2019 SRW Wheat 4.5641 Processor Corn (Spot) 3.8156 Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.5488 Soybeans (Spot) 7.9008 Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL David Humphreys 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov In state only toll free 888-458-4787 www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 1410C dh