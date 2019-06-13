Log in
USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jun 13

06/13/2019 | 03:30pm EDT
GX_GR110 
Springfield, IL    Thu, Jun 13, 2019    USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News 
 
Chicago Terminal Grain Report 
 
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago.  The 
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators, 
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today. 
 
Grain          Bids        Delivery        Change           Basis       Change 
 
SRW Wheat  5.1850-5.5550   30 Days         UP 9.25       -17N to 20N     UNCH 
 
Soybeans   8.5300-8.5800     Spot        UP 11-UP 14    -35N to -30N  UP 1-UP 4 
Soybeans   8.5300-8.5800  15-30 Days     UP 11-UP 14    -35N to -30N  UP 1-UP 4 
 
Terminal Elevator Bids 
Corn       4.0700-4.4700     Spot           UP 12        -35N to 5N      UNCH 
Corn       4.0700-4.4700  15-30 Days        UP 12        -35N to 5N      UNCH 
 
Processor Bids 
Corn       4.4100-4.4700     Spot           UP 12         -1N to 5N      UNCH 
Corn       4.4100-4.4700  15-30 Days        UP 12         -1N to 5N      UNCH 
 
Changes are cents per bushel.  Spot = up to 15 days 
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow 
 
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April, 
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Monthly Prices for: May 2019 
 
SRW Wheat                      4.5641 
Processor Corn (Spot)          3.8156 
Terminal Corn (Spot)           3.5488 
Soybeans (Spot)                7.9008 
 
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL 
        David Humphreys  217-782-4925  SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov 
        In state only toll free 888-458-4787 
        www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt 
        www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 
 
1410C     dh

