USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Mar 13

03/13/2019 | 03:24pm EDT
GX_GR110 
Springfield, IL    Wed, Mar 13, 2019    USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News 
 
Chicago Terminal Grain Report 
 
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago.  The 
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators, 
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today. 
 
Grain          Bids        Delivery        Change           Basis       Change 
 
SRW Wheat  4.3025-4.4225   30 Days         DN 5.75       -17K to -5K     UNCH 
 
Soybeans   8.5500-8.5700     Spot           UP 4        -46K to -44K     UNCH 
Soybeans   8.5500-8.5700  15-30 Days        UP 4        -46K to -44K     UNCH 
 
Terminal Elevator Bids 
Corn       3.2250-3.4350     Spot          UP 0.75      -44K to -23K     UNCH 
Corn       3.2250-3.4350  15-30 Days       UP 0.75      -44K to -23K     UNCH 
 
Processor Bids 
Corn       3.5650-3.6450     Spot      UP 0.75-UP 4.75   -10K to -2K  UNCH-UP 4 
Corn       3.5650-3.6450  15-30 Days   UP 0.75-UP 4.75   -10K to -2K  UNCH-UP 4 
 
Changes are cents per bushel.  Spot = up to 15 days 
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow 
 
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April, 
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Monthly Prices for: February 2018 
 
SRW Wheat                      4.9762 
Processor Corn (Spot)          3.6718 
Terminal Corn (Spot)           3.4755 
Soybeans (Spot)                8.6482 
 
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL 
        Jeff Evers  217-782-4925  SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov 
        In state only toll free 888-458-4787 
        www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt 
        www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 
 
1356C     je

