USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Mar 15

03/15/2019 | 04:42pm EDT
GX_GR110 
Springfield, IL    Fri, Mar 15, 2019    USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News 
 
Chicago Terminal Grain Report 
 
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago.  The 
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators, 
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today. 
 
Grain          Bids        Delivery        Change           Basis       Change 
 
SRW Wheat  4.4525-4.5725   30 Days         UP 9.5        -17K to -5K     UNCH 
 
Soybeans   8.6325-8.6525     Spot         UP 10.75      -46K to -44K     UNCH 
Soybeans   8.5225-8.6425  15-30 Days   DN 0.25-UP 9.75  -57K to -45K  DN 11-DN 1 
 
Terminal Elevator Bids 
Corn       3.2825-3.5325     Spot         UP 3-UP 6     -45K to -20K  UNCH-UP 3 
Corn       3.3825-3.5325  15-30 Days     UP 13-UP 6     -35K to -20K  UP 10-UP 3 
 
Processor Bids 
Corn       3.6325-3.7125     Spot           UP 3         -10K to -2K     UNCH 
Corn       3.6425-3.7325  15-30 Days      UP 4-UP 5      -9K to OptK  UP 1-UP 2 
 
Changes are cents per bushel.  Spot = up to 15 days 
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow 
 
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April, 
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Monthly Prices for: February 2018 
 
SRW Wheat                      4.9762 
Processor Corn (Spot)          3.6718 
Terminal Corn (Spot)           3.4755 
Soybeans (Spot)                8.6482 
 
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL 
        Jeff Evers  217-782-4925  SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov 
        In state only toll free 888-458-4787 
        www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt 
        www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 
 
1404C     je

