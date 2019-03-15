USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Mar 15

GX_GR110 Springfield, IL Fri, Mar 15, 2019 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Chicago Terminal Grain Report To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators, Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today. Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change SRW Wheat 4.4525-4.5725 30 Days UP 9.5 -17K to -5K UNCH Soybeans 8.6325-8.6525 Spot UP 10.75 -46K to -44K UNCH Soybeans 8.5225-8.6425 15-30 Days DN 0.25-UP 9.75 -57K to -45K DN 11-DN 1 Terminal Elevator Bids Corn 3.2825-3.5325 Spot UP 3-UP 6 -45K to -20K UNCH-UP 3 Corn 3.3825-3.5325 15-30 Days UP 13-UP 6 -35K to -20K UP 10-UP 3 Processor Bids Corn 3.6325-3.7125 Spot UP 3 -10K to -2K UNCH Corn 3.6425-3.7325 15-30 Days UP 4-UP 5 -9K to OptK UP 1-UP 2 Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April, K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Monthly Prices for: February 2018 SRW Wheat 4.9762 Processor Corn (Spot) 3.6718 Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.4755 Soybeans (Spot) 8.6482 Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL Jeff Evers 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov In state only toll free 888-458-4787 www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 1404C je