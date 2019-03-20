Log in
USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Mar 20

03/20/2019 | 03:32pm EDT
GX_GR110 
Springfield, IL    Wed, Mar 20, 2019    USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News 
 
Chicago Terminal Grain Report 
 
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago.  The 
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators, 
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today. 
 
Grain          Bids        Delivery        Change           Basis       Change 
 
SRW Wheat  4.4775-4.5975   30 Days         UP 8.25       -17K to -5K     UNCH 
 
Soybeans   8.6000-8.6200     Spot           UP 2        -46K to -44K     UNCH 
Soybeans   8.4900-8.6100  15-30 Days        UP 2        -57K to -45K     UNCH 
 
Terminal Elevator Bids 
Corn       3.2650-3.5150     Spot          UP 0.25      -45K to -20K     UNCH 
Corn       3.3650-3.5150  15-30 Days       UP 0.25      -35K to -20K     UNCH 
 
Processor Bids 
Corn       3.6150-3.7750     Spot          UP 0.25       -10K to 6K      UNCH 
Corn       3.6250-3.7550  15-30 Days       UP 0.25        -9K to 4K      UNCH 
 
Changes are cents per bushel.  Spot = up to 15 days 
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow 
 
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April, 
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Monthly Prices for: February 2018 
 
SRW Wheat                      4.9762 
Processor Corn (Spot)          3.6718 
Terminal Corn (Spot)           3.4755 
Soybeans (Spot)                8.6482 
 
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL 
        Jeff Evers  217-782-4925  SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov 
        In state only toll free 888-458-4787 
        www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt 
        www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 
 
1412C     je

