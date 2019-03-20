USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Mar 20

GX_GR110 Springfield, IL Wed, Mar 20, 2019 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Chicago Terminal Grain Report To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators, Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today. Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change SRW Wheat 4.4775-4.5975 30 Days UP 8.25 -17K to -5K UNCH Soybeans 8.6000-8.6200 Spot UP 2 -46K to -44K UNCH Soybeans 8.4900-8.6100 15-30 Days UP 2 -57K to -45K UNCH Terminal Elevator Bids Corn 3.2650-3.5150 Spot UP 0.25 -45K to -20K UNCH Corn 3.3650-3.5150 15-30 Days UP 0.25 -35K to -20K UNCH Processor Bids Corn 3.6150-3.7750 Spot UP 0.25 -10K to 6K UNCH Corn 3.6250-3.7550 15-30 Days UP 0.25 -9K to 4K UNCH Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April, K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Monthly Prices for: February 2018 SRW Wheat 4.9762 Processor Corn (Spot) 3.6718 Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.4755 Soybeans (Spot) 8.6482 Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL Jeff Evers 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov In state only toll free 888-458-4787 www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 1412C je