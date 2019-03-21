Log in
USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Mar 21

03/21/2019 | 04:00pm EDT
GX_GR110 
Springfield, IL    Thu, Mar 21, 2019    USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News 
 
Chicago Terminal Grain Report 
 
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago.  The 
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators, 
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today. 
 
Grain          Bids        Delivery        Change           Basis       Change 
 
SRW Wheat  4.4950-4.6150   30 Days         UP 1.75       -17K to -5K     UNCH 
 
Soybeans   8.6450-8.6650     Spot          UP 4.5       -46K to -44K     UNCH 
Soybeans   8.5350-8.6550  15-30 Days       UP 4.5       -57K to -45K     UNCH 
 
Terminal Elevator Bids 
Corn       3.3125-3.5625     Spot          UP 4.75      -45K to -20K     UNCH 
Corn       3.4125-3.5625  15-30 Days       UP 4.75      -35K to -20K     UNCH 
 
Processor Bids 
Corn       3.6625-3.8325     Spot      UP 4.75-UP 5.75   -10K to 7K   UNCH-UP 1 
Corn       3.6725-3.8425  15-30 Days   UP 4.75-UP 8.75    -9K to 8K   UNCH-UP 4 
 
Changes are cents per bushel.  Spot = up to 15 days 
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow 
 
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April, 
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Monthly Prices for: February 2018 
 
SRW Wheat                      4.9762 
Processor Corn (Spot)          3.6718 
Terminal Corn (Spot)           3.4755 
Soybeans (Spot)                8.6482 
 
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL 
        David Humphreys  217-782-4925  SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov 
        In state only toll free 888-458-4787 
        www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt 
        www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 
 
1419C     dh

