USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Mar 27

03/27/2019 | 03:42pm EDT
GX_GR110 
Springfield, IL    Wed, Mar 27, 2019    USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News 
 
Chicago Terminal Grain Report 
 
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago.  The 
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators, 
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today. 
 
Grain          Bids        Delivery        Change           Basis       Change 
 
SRW Wheat  4.5250-4.6450   30 Days         UP 0.25       -17K to -5K     UNCH 
 
Soybeans   8.4150-8.4350     Spot         DN 13.25      -46K to -44K     UNCH 
Soybeans   8.4150-8.4350  15-30 Days      DN 13.25      -46K to -44K     UNCH 
 
Terminal Elevator Bids 
Corn       3.2875-3.5675     Spot          DN 3.5       -45K to -17K     UNCH 
Corn       3.3875-3.5675  15-30 Days       DN 3.5       -35K to -17K     UNCH 
 
Processor Bids 
Corn       3.6375-3.7775     Spot          DN 3.5        -10K to 4K      UNCH 
Corn       3.6475-3.7775  15-30 Days       DN 3.5         -9K to 4K      UNCH 
 
Changes are cents per bushel.  Spot = up to 15 days 
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow 
 
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April, 
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Monthly Prices for: February 2018 
 
SRW Wheat                      4.9762 
Processor Corn (Spot)          3.6718 
Terminal Corn (Spot)           3.4755 
Soybeans (Spot)                8.6482 
 
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL 
        Jeff Evers  217-782-4925  SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov 
        In state only toll free 888-458-4787 
        www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt 
        www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 
 
1422C     je

