USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Mar 28

GX_GR110
Springfield, IL Thu, Mar 28, 2019 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News
Chicago Terminal Grain Report
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators,
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today.
Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change
SRW Wheat 4.4750-4.5950 30 Days DN 5 -17K to -5K UNCH
Soybeans 8.4350-8.4550 Spot UP 2 -46K to -44K UNCH
Soybeans 8.4350-8.4550 15-30 Days UP 2 -46K to -44K UNCH
Terminal Elevator Bids
Corn 3.2900-3.5700 Spot UP 0.25 -45K to -17K UNCH
Corn 3.3900-3.5700 15-30 Days UP 0.25 -35K to -17K UNCH
Processor Bids
Corn 3.6400-3.7800 Spot UP 0.25 -10K to 4K UNCH
Corn 3.6500-3.7800 15-30 Days UP 0.25 -9K to 4K UNCH
Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April,
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Monthly Prices for: February 2018
SRW Wheat 4.9762
Processor Corn (Spot) 3.6718
Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.4755
Soybeans (Spot) 8.6482
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL
David Humphreys 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov
In state only toll free 888-458-4787
1416C dh