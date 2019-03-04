USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Mar 4

GX_GR110 Springfield, IL Mon, Mar 04, 2019 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Chicago Terminal Grain Report To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators, Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today. Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change SRW Wheat 4.3850-4.5150 30 Days DN 8.75-DN 10.75 -17K to -4K DN 7-DN 9 Soybeans 8.5900-8.6500 Spot UP 4.5-UP 8.5 -57K to -51K UNCH-UP 4 Soybeans 8.5900-8.6500 15-30 Days UP 4.5-UP 8.5 -57K to -51K UNCH-UP 4 Terminal Elevator Bids Corn 3.3075-3.5175 Spot UP 1.75 -44K to -23K UNCH Corn 3.3075-3.5175 15-30 Days UP 1.75 -44K to -23K UNCH Processor Bids Corn 3.6475-3.6875 Spot UP 1.75 -10K to -6K UNCH Corn 3.6475-3.6875 15-30 Days UP 1.75 -10K to -6K UNCH Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April, K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Monthly Prices for: February 2018 SRW Wheat 4.9762 Processor Corn (Spot) 3.6718 Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.4755 Soybeans (Spot) 8.6482 Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL David Humphreys 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov In state only toll free 888-458-4787 www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 1439C dh