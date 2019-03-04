Log in
USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Mar 4

03/04/2019 | 04:04pm EST
GX_GR110 
Springfield, IL    Mon, Mar 04, 2019    USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News 
 
Chicago Terminal Grain Report 
 
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago.  The 
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators, 
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today. 
 
Grain          Bids        Delivery        Change           Basis       Change 
 
SRW Wheat  4.3850-4.5150   30 Days    DN 8.75-DN 10.75   -17K to -4K  DN 7-DN 9 
 
Soybeans   8.5900-8.6500     Spot       UP 4.5-UP 8.5   -57K to -51K  UNCH-UP 4 
Soybeans   8.5900-8.6500  15-30 Days    UP 4.5-UP 8.5   -57K to -51K  UNCH-UP 4 
 
Terminal Elevator Bids 
Corn       3.3075-3.5175     Spot          UP 1.75      -44K to -23K     UNCH 
Corn       3.3075-3.5175  15-30 Days       UP 1.75      -44K to -23K     UNCH 
 
Processor Bids 
Corn       3.6475-3.6875     Spot          UP 1.75       -10K to -6K     UNCH 
Corn       3.6475-3.6875  15-30 Days       UP 1.75       -10K to -6K     UNCH 
 
Changes are cents per bushel.  Spot = up to 15 days 
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow 
 
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April, 
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Monthly Prices for: February 2018 
 
SRW Wheat                      4.9762 
Processor Corn (Spot)          3.6718 
Terminal Corn (Spot)           3.4755 
Soybeans (Spot)                8.6482 
 
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL 
        David Humphreys  217-782-4925  SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov 
        In state only toll free 888-458-4787 
        www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt 
        www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 
 
1439C     dh

