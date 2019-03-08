Log in
USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Mar 8

03/08/2019 | 03:46pm EST
GX_GR110 
Springfield, IL    Fri, Mar 08, 2019    USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News 
 
Chicago Terminal Grain Report 
 
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago.  The 
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators, 
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today. 
 
Grain          Bids        Delivery        Change           Basis       Change 
 
SRW Wheat  4.2250-4.3550   30 Days         UP 1.25       -17K to -4K     UNCH 
 
Soybeans   8.3875-8.5075     Spot          DN 6.75      -57K to -45K     UNCH 
Soybeans   8.3875-8.5075  15-30 Days       DN 6.75      -57K to -45K     UNCH 
 
Terminal Elevator Bids 
Corn       3.2025-3.4125     Spot           DN 1        -44K to -23K     UNCH 
Corn       3.2025-3.4125  15-30 Days        DN 1        -44K to -23K     UNCH 
 
Processor Bids 
Corn       3.5425-3.5825     Spot           DN 1         -10K to -6K     UNCH 
Corn       3.5425-3.5825  15-30 Days        DN 1         -10K to -6K     UNCH 
 
Changes are cents per bushel.  Spot = up to 15 days 
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow 
 
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April, 
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Monthly Prices for: February 2018 
 
SRW Wheat                      4.9762 
Processor Corn (Spot)          3.6718 
Terminal Corn (Spot)           3.4755 
Soybeans (Spot)                8.6482 
 
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL 
        Jeff Evers  217-782-4925  SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov 
        In state only toll free 888-458-4787 
        www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt 
        www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 
 
1407C     je

