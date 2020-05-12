USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - May 12

GX_GR110
Springfield, IL Tue, May 12, 2020 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News
Chicago Terminal Grain Report
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators,
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today.
Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change
SRW Wheat 5.1950-5.2950 30 Days DN 2.75 5N to 15N UNCH
Soybeans 8.3700-8.4200 Spot UP 2 -15N to -10N UP 5
Soybeans 8.3700-8.4200 15-30 Days UP 2 -15N to -10N UP 5
Terminal Elevator Bids
Corn 2.9225-3.0425 Spot UP 3.75 -30N to -18N UNCH
Corn 2.9225-3.0425 15-30 Days UP 3.75 -30N to -18N UNCH
Processor Bids
Corn 3.1425-3.1725 Spot UP 3.75 -8N to -5N UNCH
Corn 3.1425-3.1725 15-30 Days UP 3.75 -8N to -5N UNCH
Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April,
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Monthly Prices for: April 2020
SRW Wheat 5.5095
Processor Corn (Spot) 3.2257
Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.0200
Soybeans (Spot) 8.2879
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL
David Humphreys 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov
In state only toll free 888-458-4787
www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt
www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage
1406C dh