USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - May 12

05/12/2020 | 03:26pm EDT
GX_GR110 
Springfield, IL    Tue, May 12, 2020    USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News 
 
Chicago Terminal Grain Report 
 
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago.  The 
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators, 
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today. 
 
Grain          Bids        Delivery        Change           Basis       Change 
 
SRW Wheat  5.1950-5.2950   30 Days         DN 2.75        5N to 15N      UNCH 
 
Soybeans   8.3700-8.4200     Spot           UP 2        -15N to -10N     UP 5 
Soybeans   8.3700-8.4200  15-30 Days        UP 2        -15N to -10N     UP 5 
 
Terminal Elevator Bids 
Corn       2.9225-3.0425     Spot          UP 3.75      -30N to -18N     UNCH 
Corn       2.9225-3.0425  15-30 Days       UP 3.75      -30N to -18N     UNCH 
 
Processor Bids 
Corn       3.1425-3.1725     Spot          UP 3.75       -8N to -5N      UNCH 
Corn       3.1425-3.1725  15-30 Days       UP 3.75       -8N to -5N      UNCH 
 
Changes are cents per bushel.  Spot = up to 15 days 
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow 
 
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April, 
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Monthly Prices for: April 2020 
 
SRW Wheat                      5.5095 
Processor Corn (Spot)          3.2257 
Terminal Corn (Spot)           3.0200 
Soybeans (Spot)                8.2879 
 
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL 
        David Humphreys  217-782-4925  SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov 
        In state only toll free 888-458-4787 
        www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt 
        www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 
 
1406C     dh

