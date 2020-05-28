USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - May 28

GX_GR110 Springfield, IL Thu, May 28, 2020 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Chicago Terminal Grain Report To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators, Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today. Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change SRW Wheat 5.1950-5.2950 30 Days UP 10 5N to 15N UNCH Soybeans 8.3200-8.3700 Spot DN 1.5 -15N to -10N UNCH Soybeans 8.3200-8.3700 15-30 Days DN 1.5 -15N to -10N UNCH Terminal Elevator Bids Corn 3.0250-3.1250 Spot UP 7 -25N to -15N UNCH Corn 3.0250-3.1450 15-30 Days UP 7 -25N to -13N UNCH Processor Bids Corn 3.2250-3.4250 Spot UP 7 -5N to 15N UNCH Corn 3.2550-3.3950 15-30 Days UP 7 -2N to 12N UNCH Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April, K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Monthly Prices for: April 2020 SRW Wheat 5.5095 Processor Corn (Spot) 3.2257 Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.0200 Soybeans (Spot) 8.2879 Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL David Humphreys 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov In state only toll free 888-458-4787 www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 1400C dh