News : Commodities
USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - May 28

05/28/2020 | 03:26pm EDT
GX_GR110 
Springfield, IL    Thu, May 28, 2020    USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News 
 
Chicago Terminal Grain Report 
 
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago.  The 
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators, 
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today. 
 
Grain          Bids        Delivery        Change           Basis       Change 
 
SRW Wheat  5.1950-5.2950   30 Days          UP 10         5N to 15N      UNCH 
 
Soybeans   8.3200-8.3700     Spot          DN 1.5       -15N to -10N     UNCH 
Soybeans   8.3200-8.3700  15-30 Days       DN 1.5       -15N to -10N     UNCH 
 
Terminal Elevator Bids 
Corn       3.0250-3.1250     Spot           UP 7        -25N to -15N     UNCH 
Corn       3.0250-3.1450  15-30 Days        UP 7        -25N to -13N     UNCH 
 
Processor Bids 
Corn       3.2250-3.4250     Spot           UP 7         -5N to 15N      UNCH 
Corn       3.2550-3.3950  15-30 Days        UP 7         -2N to 12N      UNCH 
 
Changes are cents per bushel.  Spot = up to 15 days 
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow 
 
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April, 
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Monthly Prices for: April 2020 
 
SRW Wheat                      5.5095 
Processor Corn (Spot)          3.2257 
Terminal Corn (Spot)           3.0200 
Soybeans (Spot)                8.2879 
 
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL 
        David Humphreys  217-782-4925  SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov 
        In state only toll free 888-458-4787 
        www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt 
        www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 
 
1400C     dh

