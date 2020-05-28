USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - May 28

GX_GR110
Springfield, IL Thu, May 28, 2020 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News
Chicago Terminal Grain Report
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators,
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today.
Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change
SRW Wheat 5.1950-5.2950 30 Days UP 10 5N to 15N UNCH
Soybeans 8.3200-8.3700 Spot DN 1.5 -15N to -10N UNCH
Soybeans 8.3200-8.3700 15-30 Days DN 1.5 -15N to -10N UNCH
Terminal Elevator Bids
Corn 3.0250-3.1250 Spot UP 7 -25N to -15N UNCH
Corn 3.0250-3.1450 15-30 Days UP 7 -25N to -13N UNCH
Processor Bids
Corn 3.2250-3.4250 Spot UP 7 -5N to 15N UNCH
Corn 3.2550-3.3950 15-30 Days UP 7 -2N to 12N UNCH
Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April,
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Monthly Prices for: April 2020
SRW Wheat 5.5095
Processor Corn (Spot) 3.2257
Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.0200
Soybeans (Spot) 8.2879
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL
David Humphreys 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov
In state only toll free 888-458-4787
1400C dh