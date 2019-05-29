Log in
USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - May 29

05/29/2019 | 04:15pm EDT
GX_GR110 
Springfield, IL    Wed, May 29, 2019    USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News 
 
Chicago Terminal Grain Report 
 
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago.  The 
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators, 
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today. 
 
Grain          Bids        Delivery        Change           Basis       Change 
 
SRW Wheat  4.7350-5.1050   30 Days        DN 14.25       -17N to 20N     UNCH 
 
Soybeans   8.2900-8.3200     Spot           UP 16       -43N to -40N     UNCH 
Soybeans   8.2900-8.3200  15-30 Days        UP 16       -43N to -40N     UNCH 
 
Terminal Elevator Bids 
Corn       3.7875-4.0375     Spot          DN 1.5       -40N to -15N     UNCH 
Corn       3.8375-4.0375  15-30 Days       DN 1.5       -35N to -15N     UNCH 
 
Processor Bids 
Corn       4.1675-4.2175     Spot       DN 0.5-UP 3.5     -2N to 3N   UP 1-UP 5 
Corn       4.1475-4.2275  15-30 Days       DN 1.5         -4N to 4N      UNCH 
 
Changes are cents per bushel.  Spot = up to 15 days 
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow 
 
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April, 
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Monthly Prices for: April 2019 
 
SRW Wheat                      4.4205 
Processor Corn (Spot)          3.5680 
Terminal Corn (Spot)           3.3175 
Soybeans (Spot)                8.3998 
 
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL 
        David Humphreys  217-782-4925  SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov 
        In state only toll free 888-458-4787 
        www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt 
        www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 
 
1421C     dh

