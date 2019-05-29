USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - May 29

GX_GR110 Springfield, IL Wed, May 29, 2019 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Chicago Terminal Grain Report To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators, Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today. Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change SRW Wheat 4.7350-5.1050 30 Days DN 14.25 -17N to 20N UNCH Soybeans 8.2900-8.3200 Spot UP 16 -43N to -40N UNCH Soybeans 8.2900-8.3200 15-30 Days UP 16 -43N to -40N UNCH Terminal Elevator Bids Corn 3.7875-4.0375 Spot DN 1.5 -40N to -15N UNCH Corn 3.8375-4.0375 15-30 Days DN 1.5 -35N to -15N UNCH Processor Bids Corn 4.1675-4.2175 Spot DN 0.5-UP 3.5 -2N to 3N UP 1-UP 5 Corn 4.1475-4.2275 15-30 Days DN 1.5 -4N to 4N UNCH Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April, K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Monthly Prices for: April 2019 SRW Wheat 4.4205 Processor Corn (Spot) 3.5680 Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.3175 Soybeans (Spot) 8.3998 Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL David Humphreys 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov In state only toll free 888-458-4787 www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 1421C dh