USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Nov 18

GX_GR110 Springfield, IL Mon, Nov 18, 2019 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Chicago Terminal Grain Report To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators, Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today. Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change SRW Wheat 4.8925-5.2725 30 Days UP 4.5 -18Z to 20Z UNCH Soybeans 8.8525-9.0025 Spot DN 8 -25F to -10F UNCH Soybeans 8.8525-9.0025 15-30 Days DN 8 -25F to -10F UNCH Terminal Elevator Bids Corn 3.4775-3.7475 Spot DN 3.5 -20Z to 7Z UNCH Corn 3.3775-3.7775 15-30 Days DN 3.5-DN 0.5 -30Z to 10Z UNCH-UP 3 Processor Bids Corn 3.8775-3.9575 Spot DN 3.5 20Z to 28Z UNCH Corn 3.8775-3.9975 15-30 Days DN 3.5-UP 0.5 20Z to 32Z UNCH-UP 4 Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April, K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Monthly Prices for: October 2019 SRW Wheat 5.0477 Processor Corn (Spot) 4.1370 Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.9664 Soybeans (Spot) 9.0448 Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL Katie Lemenager 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov In state only toll free 888-458-4787 www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 1428C kl