USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Nov 18

GX_GR110
Springfield, IL Mon, Nov 18, 2019 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News
Chicago Terminal Grain Report
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators,
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today.
Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change
SRW Wheat 4.8925-5.2725 30 Days UP 4.5 -18Z to 20Z UNCH
Soybeans 8.8525-9.0025 Spot DN 8 -25F to -10F UNCH
Soybeans 8.8525-9.0025 15-30 Days DN 8 -25F to -10F UNCH
Terminal Elevator Bids
Corn 3.4775-3.7475 Spot DN 3.5 -20Z to 7Z UNCH
Corn 3.3775-3.7775 15-30 Days DN 3.5-DN 0.5 -30Z to 10Z UNCH-UP 3
Processor Bids
Corn 3.8775-3.9575 Spot DN 3.5 20Z to 28Z UNCH
Corn 3.8775-3.9975 15-30 Days DN 3.5-UP 0.5 20Z to 32Z UNCH-UP 4
Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April,
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Monthly Prices for: October 2019
SRW Wheat 5.0477
Processor Corn (Spot) 4.1370
Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.9664
Soybeans (Spot) 9.0448
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL
Katie Lemenager 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov
In state only toll free 888-458-4787
www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt
www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage
1428C kl