USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Nov 22

GX_GR110 Springfield, IL Fri, Nov 22, 2019 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Chicago Terminal Grain Report To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators, Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today. Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change SRW Wheat 4.9725-5.3525 30 Days UP 6.25 -18Z to 20Z UNCH Soybeans 8.8700-8.9200 Spot DN 4 -10F to -5F UNCH Soybeans 8.8700-8.9200 15-30 Days DN 4 -10F to -5F UNCH Terminal Elevator Bids Corn 3.4875-3.7575 Spot UP 0.25 -20Z to 7Z UNCH Corn 3.3875-3.7875 15-30 Days UP 0.25 -30Z to 10Z UNCH Processor Bids Corn 3.8375-3.9475 Spot UP 0.25 15Z to 26Z UNCH Corn 3.8875-4.0075 15-30 Days UP 0.25 20Z to 32Z UNCH Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April, K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Monthly Prices for: October 2019 SRW Wheat 5.0477 Processor Corn (Spot) 4.1370 Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.9664 Soybeans (Spot) 9.0448 Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL Katie Lemenager 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov In state only toll free 888-458-4787 www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 1424C kl