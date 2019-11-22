Log in
USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Nov 22

11/22/2019 | 03:44pm EST
Springfield, IL    Fri, Nov 22, 2019    USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News 
 
Chicago Terminal Grain Report 
 
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago.  The 
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators, 
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today. 
 
Grain          Bids        Delivery        Change           Basis       Change 
 
SRW Wheat  4.9725-5.3525   30 Days         UP 6.25       -18Z to 20Z     UNCH 
 
Soybeans   8.8700-8.9200     Spot           DN 4         -10F to -5F     UNCH 
Soybeans   8.8700-8.9200  15-30 Days        DN 4         -10F to -5F     UNCH 
 
Terminal Elevator Bids 
Corn       3.4875-3.7575     Spot          UP 0.25       -20Z to 7Z      UNCH 
Corn       3.3875-3.7875  15-30 Days       UP 0.25       -30Z to 10Z     UNCH 
 
Processor Bids 
Corn       3.8375-3.9475     Spot          UP 0.25       15Z to 26Z      UNCH 
Corn       3.8875-4.0075  15-30 Days       UP 0.25       20Z to 32Z      UNCH 
 
Changes are cents per bushel.  Spot = up to 15 days 
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow 
 
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April, 
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Monthly Prices for: October 2019 
 
SRW Wheat                      5.0477 
Processor Corn (Spot)          4.1370 
Terminal Corn (Spot)           3.9664 
Soybeans (Spot)                9.0448 
 
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL 
        Katie Lemenager  217-782-4925  SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov 
        In state only toll free 888-458-4787 
        www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt 
        www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 
 
1424C     kl

