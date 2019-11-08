USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Nov 8

GX_GR110 Springfield, IL Fri, Nov 08, 2019 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Chicago Terminal Grain Report To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators, Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today. Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change SRW Wheat 4.9225-5.2525 30 Days DN 2.25 -18Z to 15Z UNCH Soybeans 8.9600-9.1800 Spot DN 5.5 -35F to -13F UNCH Soybeans 8.9600-9.1800 15-30 Days DN 5.5 -35F to -13F UNCH Terminal Elevator Bids Corn 3.5725-3.8125 Spot UP 2 -20Z to 4Z UNCH Corn 3.5725-3.8125 15-30 Days UP 2 -20Z to 4Z UNCH Processor Bids Corn 3.9725-4.0725 Spot UP 2-DN 8 20Z to 30Z UNCH-DN 10 Corn 3.9725-4.0725 15-30 Days UP 2 20Z to 30Z UNCH Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April, K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Monthly Prices for: October 2019 SRW Wheat 5.0477 Processor Corn (Spot) 4.1370 Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.9664 Soybeans (Spot) 9.0448 Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL David Humphreys 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov In state only toll free 888-458-4787 www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 1417C dh