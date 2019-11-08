Log in
USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Nov 8

11/08/2019 | 03:40pm EST
GX_GR110 
Springfield, IL    Fri, Nov 08, 2019    USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News 
 
Chicago Terminal Grain Report 
 
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago.  The 
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators, 
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today. 
 
Grain          Bids        Delivery        Change           Basis       Change 
 
SRW Wheat  4.9225-5.2525   30 Days         DN 2.25       -18Z to 15Z     UNCH 
 
Soybeans   8.9600-9.1800     Spot          DN 5.5       -35F to -13F     UNCH 
Soybeans   8.9600-9.1800  15-30 Days       DN 5.5       -35F to -13F     UNCH 
 
Terminal Elevator Bids 
Corn       3.5725-3.8125     Spot           UP 2         -20Z to 4Z      UNCH 
Corn       3.5725-3.8125  15-30 Days        UP 2         -20Z to 4Z      UNCH 
 
Processor Bids 
Corn       3.9725-4.0725     Spot         UP 2-DN 8      20Z to 30Z   UNCH-DN 10 
Corn       3.9725-4.0725  15-30 Days        UP 2         20Z to 30Z      UNCH 
 
Changes are cents per bushel.  Spot = up to 15 days 
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow 
 
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April, 
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Monthly Prices for: October 2019 
 
SRW Wheat                      5.0477 
Processor Corn (Spot)          4.1370 
Terminal Corn (Spot)           3.9664 
Soybeans (Spot)                9.0448 
 
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL 
        David Humphreys  217-782-4925  SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov 
        In state only toll free 888-458-4787 
        www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt 
        www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 
 
1417C     dh

