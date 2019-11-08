USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Nov 8

GX_GR110
Springfield, IL Fri, Nov 08, 2019 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News
Chicago Terminal Grain Report
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators,
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today.
Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change
SRW Wheat 4.9225-5.2525 30 Days DN 2.25 -18Z to 15Z UNCH
Soybeans 8.9600-9.1800 Spot DN 5.5 -35F to -13F UNCH
Soybeans 8.9600-9.1800 15-30 Days DN 5.5 -35F to -13F UNCH
Terminal Elevator Bids
Corn 3.5725-3.8125 Spot UP 2 -20Z to 4Z UNCH
Corn 3.5725-3.8125 15-30 Days UP 2 -20Z to 4Z UNCH
Processor Bids
Corn 3.9725-4.0725 Spot UP 2-DN 8 20Z to 30Z UNCH-DN 10
Corn 3.9725-4.0725 15-30 Days UP 2 20Z to 30Z UNCH
Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April,
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Monthly Prices for: October 2019
SRW Wheat 5.0477
Processor Corn (Spot) 4.1370
Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.9664
Soybeans (Spot) 9.0448
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL
David Humphreys 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov
In state only toll free 888-458-4787
www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt
www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage
