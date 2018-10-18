USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Oct 18

GX_GR110 Springfield, IL Thu, Oct 18, 2018 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Chicago Terminal Grain Report To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators, Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today. Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change SRW Wheat 4.8100-4.9800 30 Days DN 4.5 -32Z to -15Z UNCH Soybeans 7.9550-8.1850 Spot DN 22.25 -68X to -45X UNCH Soybeans 7.9550-8.2350 15-30 Days DN 22.25 -68X to -40X UNCH Terminal Elevator Bids Corn 3.1075-3.2875 Spot DN 3.5 -60Z to -42Z UNCH Corn 3.1075-3.2875 15-30 Days DN 3.5 -60Z to -42Z UNCH Processor Bids Corn 3.4075-3.6575 Spot DN 3.5 -30Z to -5Z UNCH Corn 3.5275-3.5675 15-30 Days DN 3.5 -18Z to -14Z UNCH Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April, K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Monthly Prices for: September 2018 SRW Wheat 4.8126 Processor Corn (Spot) 3.4505 Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.0258 Soybeans (Spot) 7.9279 Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL Jeff Evers 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov In state only toll free 888-458-4787 www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 1357C je