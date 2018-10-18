USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Oct 18

GX_GR110
Springfield, IL Thu, Oct 18, 2018 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News
Chicago Terminal Grain Report
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators,
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today.
Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change
SRW Wheat 4.8100-4.9800 30 Days DN 4.5 -32Z to -15Z UNCH
Soybeans 7.9550-8.1850 Spot DN 22.25 -68X to -45X UNCH
Soybeans 7.9550-8.2350 15-30 Days DN 22.25 -68X to -40X UNCH
Terminal Elevator Bids
Corn 3.1075-3.2875 Spot DN 3.5 -60Z to -42Z UNCH
Corn 3.1075-3.2875 15-30 Days DN 3.5 -60Z to -42Z UNCH
Processor Bids
Corn 3.4075-3.6575 Spot DN 3.5 -30Z to -5Z UNCH
Corn 3.5275-3.5675 15-30 Days DN 3.5 -18Z to -14Z UNCH
Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April,
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December
Monthly Prices for: September 2018
SRW Wheat 4.8126
Processor Corn (Spot) 3.4505
Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.0258
Soybeans (Spot) 7.9279
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL
