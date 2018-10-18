Log in
USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Oct 18

10/18/2018 | 09:16pm CEST
GX_GR110 
Springfield, IL    Thu, Oct 18, 2018    USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News 
 
Chicago Terminal Grain Report 
 
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago.  The 
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators, 
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today. 
 
Grain          Bids        Delivery        Change           Basis       Change 
 
SRW Wheat  4.8100-4.9800   30 Days         DN 4.5       -32Z to -15Z     UNCH 
 
Soybeans   7.9550-8.1850     Spot         DN 22.25      -68X to -45X     UNCH 
Soybeans   7.9550-8.2350  15-30 Days      DN 22.25      -68X to -40X     UNCH 
 
Terminal Elevator Bids 
Corn       3.1075-3.2875     Spot          DN 3.5       -60Z to -42Z     UNCH 
Corn       3.1075-3.2875  15-30 Days       DN 3.5       -60Z to -42Z     UNCH 
 
Processor Bids 
Corn       3.4075-3.6575     Spot          DN 3.5        -30Z to -5Z     UNCH 
Corn       3.5275-3.5675  15-30 Days       DN 3.5       -18Z to -14Z     UNCH 
 
Changes are cents per bushel.  Spot = up to 15 days 
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow 
 
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April, 
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Monthly Prices for: September 2018 
 
SRW Wheat                      4.8126 
Processor Corn (Spot)          3.4505 
Terminal Corn (Spot)           3.0258 
Soybeans (Spot)                7.9279 
 
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL 
        Jeff Evers  217-782-4925  SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov 
        In state only toll free 888-458-4787 
        www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt 
        www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 
 
1357C     je

