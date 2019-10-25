USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Oct 25

GX_GR110
Springfield, IL Fri, Oct 25, 2019 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News
Chicago Terminal Grain Report
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators,
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today.
Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change
SRW Wheat 4.9975-5.3275 30 Days UP 1.75 -18Z to 15Z UNCH
Soybeans 8.9525-9.1025 Spot DN 13 -25X to -10X UNCH
Soybeans 8.9525-9.1025 15-30 Days DN 8-DN 13 -25X to -10X UP 5-UNCH
Terminal Elevator Bids
Corn 3.9075-4.0175 Spot UNCH 4Z to 15Z UNCH
Corn 3.9075-4.0175 15-30 Days UNCH 4Z to 15Z UNCH
Processor Bids
Corn 4.0675-4.1475 Spot UNCH 20Z to 28Z UNCH
Corn 4.0675-4.1275 15-30 Days UNCH 20Z to 26Z UNCH
Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April,
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Monthly Prices for: September 2019
SRW Wheat 4.7560
Processor Corn (Spot) 3.8744
Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.6231
Soybeans (Spot) 8.5880
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL
Katie Lemenager 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov
In state only toll free 888-458-4787
www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt
www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage
1430C kl