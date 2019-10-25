Log in
USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Oct 25

10/25/2019 | 03:52pm EDT
GX_GR110 
Springfield, IL    Fri, Oct 25, 2019    USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News 
 
Chicago Terminal Grain Report 
 
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago.  The 
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators, 
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today. 
 
Grain          Bids        Delivery        Change           Basis       Change 
 
SRW Wheat  4.9975-5.3275   30 Days         UP 1.75       -18Z to 15Z     UNCH 
 
Soybeans   8.9525-9.1025     Spot           DN 13       -25X to -10X     UNCH 
Soybeans   8.9525-9.1025  15-30 Days     DN 8-DN 13     -25X to -10X  UP 5-UNCH 
 
Terminal Elevator Bids 
Corn       3.9075-4.0175     Spot           UNCH          4Z to 15Z      UNCH 
Corn       3.9075-4.0175  15-30 Days        UNCH          4Z to 15Z      UNCH 
 
Processor Bids 
Corn       4.0675-4.1475     Spot           UNCH         20Z to 28Z      UNCH 
Corn       4.0675-4.1275  15-30 Days        UNCH         20Z to 26Z      UNCH 
 
Changes are cents per bushel.  Spot = up to 15 days 
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow 
 
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April, 
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Monthly Prices for: September 2019 
 
SRW Wheat                      4.7560 
Processor Corn (Spot)          3.8744 
Terminal Corn (Spot)           3.6231 
Soybeans (Spot)                8.5880 
 
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL 
        Katie Lemenager  217-782-4925  SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov 
        In state only toll free 888-458-4787 
        www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt 
        www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 
 
1430C     kl

