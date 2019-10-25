USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Oct 25

GX_GR110 Springfield, IL Fri, Oct 25, 2019 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Chicago Terminal Grain Report To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators, Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today. Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change SRW Wheat 4.9975-5.3275 30 Days UP 1.75 -18Z to 15Z UNCH Soybeans 8.9525-9.1025 Spot DN 13 -25X to -10X UNCH Soybeans 8.9525-9.1025 15-30 Days DN 8-DN 13 -25X to -10X UP 5-UNCH Terminal Elevator Bids Corn 3.9075-4.0175 Spot UNCH 4Z to 15Z UNCH Corn 3.9075-4.0175 15-30 Days UNCH 4Z to 15Z UNCH Processor Bids Corn 4.0675-4.1475 Spot UNCH 20Z to 28Z UNCH Corn 4.0675-4.1275 15-30 Days UNCH 20Z to 26Z UNCH Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April, K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Monthly Prices for: September 2019 SRW Wheat 4.7560 Processor Corn (Spot) 3.8744 Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.6231 Soybeans (Spot) 8.5880 Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL Katie Lemenager 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov In state only toll free 888-458-4787 www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 1430C kl