USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Oct 9

10/09/2019 | 03:45pm EDT
GX_GR110 
Springfield, IL    Wed, Oct 09, 2019    USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News 
 
Chicago Terminal Grain Report 
 
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago.  The 
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators, 
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today. 
 
Grain          Bids        Delivery        Change           Basis       Change 
 
SRW Wheat  4.8225-5.1025   30 Days          UNCH         -18Z to 10Z     UNCH 
 
Soybeans   8.9375-9.0875     Spot          UP 3.25      -30X to -15X     UNCH 
Soybeans   8.9375-9.0875  15-30 Days       UP 3.25      -30X to -15X     UNCH 
 
Terminal Elevator Bids 
Corn       3.9625-4.0925     Spot          DN 1.5         2Z to 15Z      UNCH 
Corn       3.9625-4.0925  15-30 Days       DN 1.5         2Z to 15Z      UNCH 
 
Processor Bids 
Corn       4.1425-4.2525     Spot          DN 1.5        20Z to 31Z      UNCH 
Corn       4.1425-4.2225  15-30 Days       DN 1.5        20Z to 28Z      UNCH 
 
Changes are cents per bushel.  Spot = up to 15 days 
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow 
 
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April, 
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Monthly Prices for: September 2019 
 
SRW Wheat                      4.7560 
Processor Corn (Spot)          3.8744 
Terminal Corn (Spot)           3.6231 
Soybeans (Spot)                8.5880 
 
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL 
        Katie Lemenager  217-782-4925  SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov 
        In state only toll free 888-458-4787 
        www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt 
        www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 
 
1423C     kl

