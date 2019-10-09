USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Oct 9

GX_GR110 Springfield, IL Wed, Oct 09, 2019 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Chicago Terminal Grain Report To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators, Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today. Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change SRW Wheat 4.8225-5.1025 30 Days UNCH -18Z to 10Z UNCH Soybeans 8.9375-9.0875 Spot UP 3.25 -30X to -15X UNCH Soybeans 8.9375-9.0875 15-30 Days UP 3.25 -30X to -15X UNCH Terminal Elevator Bids Corn 3.9625-4.0925 Spot DN 1.5 2Z to 15Z UNCH Corn 3.9625-4.0925 15-30 Days DN 1.5 2Z to 15Z UNCH Processor Bids Corn 4.1425-4.2525 Spot DN 1.5 20Z to 31Z UNCH Corn 4.1425-4.2225 15-30 Days DN 1.5 20Z to 28Z UNCH Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April, K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Monthly Prices for: September 2019 SRW Wheat 4.7560 Processor Corn (Spot) 3.8744 Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.6231 Soybeans (Spot) 8.5880 Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL Katie Lemenager 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov In state only toll free 888-458-4787 www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 1423C kl