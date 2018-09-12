USDA Crop Production : U.S. Soybeans-Sep 12

Soybeans for Beans: Area Harvested, Yield, and Production by State and United States, 2017 and Forecasted September 1, 2018 ============================================================================= Area Harvested Yield Production State ======================================================================= 2017 2018 2017 Aug 1 2018 2017 Aug 1 2018 ============================================================================= ==-1,000 Acres==- ==-Bushels==- ==-1,000 Bushels==- AL 345 355 46.0 48.0 44.0 15,870 17,040 15,620 AR 3,500 3,570 51.0 50.0 50.0 178,500 178,500 178,500 DE 158 153 51.0 49.0 45.0 8,058 7,497 6,885 GA 150 190 42.0 38.0 40.0 6,300 7,220 7,600 IL 10,550 10,850 58.0 64.0 66.0 611,900 694,400 716,100 IN 5,940 6,180 54.0 58.0 60.0 320,760 358,440 370,800 IA 9,940 9,840 56.5 59.0 60.0 561,610 580,560 590,400 KS 5,110 4,810 37.0 36.0 41.0 189,070 173,160 197,210 KY 1,940 2,090 53.0 53.0 57.0 102,820 110,770 119,130 LA 1,250 1,370 54.0 50.0 50.0 67,500 68,500 68,500 MD 495 495 51.0 48.0 50.0 25,245 23,760 24,750 MI 2,270 2,290 42.5 46.0 49.0 96,475 105,340 112,210 MN 8,090 7,740 47.0 49.0 50.0 380,230 379,260 387,000 MS 2,170 2,180 53.0 53.0 53.0 115,010 115,540 115,540 MO 5,910 5,730 49.0 45.0 47.0 289,590 257,850 269,310 NE 5,670 5,450 57.5 61.0 62.0 326,025 332,450 337,900 NJ 99 118 45.0 40.0 40.0 4,455 4,720 4,720 NY 265 266 45.0 47.0 49.0 11,925 12,502 13,034 NC 1,690 1,590 40.0 38.0 38.0 67,600 60,420 60,420 ND 7,050 6,550 34.0 38.0 36.0 239,700 248,900 235,800 OH 5,090 4,940 49.5 56.0 58.0 251,955 276,640 286,520 OK 640 640 29.0 30.0 31.0 18,560 19,200 19,840 PA 585 595 48.0 49.0 50.0 28,080 29,155 29,750 SC 390 410 38.0 37.0 32.0 14,820 15,170 13,120 SD 5,610 5,660 43.0 49.0 49.0 241,230 277,340 277,340 TN 1,660 1,720 50.0 49.0 51.0 83,000 84,280 87,720 TX 185 140 37.0 33.0 34.0 6,845 4,620 4,760 VA 590 610 44.0 43.0 43.0 25,960 26,230 26,230 WI 2,140 2,290 47.0 50.0 50.0 100,580 114,500 114,500 Other 1/ Sts 40 40 47.0 48.8 48.2 1,880 1,952 1,926 U.S. 89,522 88,862 49.1 51.6 52.8 4,391,553 4,585,916 4,693,135 ======================================================================= 1/ Other States include Florida and West Virginia. Individual State level estimates will be published in the Crop Production 2018 Summary.