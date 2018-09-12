Log in
USDA Crop Production : U.S. Soybeans-Sep 12

09/12/2018 | 06:19pm CEST
  Soybeans for Beans: Area Harvested, Yield, and Production by State 
        and United States, 2017 and Forecasted September 1, 2018 
============================================================================= 
       Area Harvested          Yield                      Production 
State ======================================================================= 
       2017     2018   2017   Aug 1    2018      2017      Aug  1      2018 
============================================================================= 
     ==-1,000 Acres==-     ==-Bushels==-             ==-1,000 Bushels==- 
AL       345     355   46.0    48.0    44.0     15,870      17,040      15,620 
AR     3,500   3,570   51.0    50.0    50.0    178,500     178,500     178,500 
DE       158     153   51.0    49.0    45.0      8,058       7,497       6,885 
GA       150     190   42.0    38.0    40.0      6,300       7,220       7,600 
IL    10,550  10,850   58.0    64.0    66.0    611,900     694,400     716,100 
IN     5,940   6,180   54.0    58.0    60.0    320,760     358,440     370,800 
IA     9,940   9,840   56.5    59.0    60.0    561,610     580,560     590,400 
KS     5,110   4,810   37.0    36.0    41.0    189,070     173,160     197,210 
KY     1,940   2,090   53.0    53.0    57.0    102,820     110,770     119,130 
LA     1,250   1,370   54.0    50.0    50.0     67,500      68,500      68,500 
 
MD       495     495   51.0    48.0    50.0     25,245      23,760      24,750 
MI     2,270   2,290   42.5    46.0    49.0     96,475     105,340     112,210 
MN     8,090   7,740   47.0    49.0    50.0    380,230     379,260     387,000 
MS     2,170   2,180   53.0    53.0    53.0    115,010     115,540     115,540 
MO     5,910   5,730   49.0    45.0    47.0    289,590     257,850     269,310 
NE     5,670   5,450   57.5    61.0    62.0    326,025     332,450     337,900 
NJ        99     118   45.0    40.0    40.0      4,455       4,720       4,720 
NY       265     266   45.0    47.0    49.0     11,925      12,502      13,034 
NC     1,690   1,590   40.0    38.0    38.0     67,600      60,420      60,420 
ND     7,050   6,550   34.0    38.0    36.0    239,700     248,900     235,800 
 
OH     5,090   4,940   49.5    56.0    58.0    251,955     276,640     286,520 
OK       640     640   29.0    30.0    31.0     18,560      19,200      19,840 
PA       585     595   48.0    49.0    50.0     28,080      29,155      29,750 
SC       390     410   38.0    37.0    32.0     14,820      15,170      13,120 
SD     5,610   5,660   43.0    49.0    49.0    241,230     277,340     277,340 
TN     1,660   1,720   50.0    49.0    51.0     83,000      84,280      87,720 
TX       185     140   37.0    33.0    34.0      6,845       4,620       4,760 
VA       590     610   44.0    43.0    43.0     25,960      26,230      26,230 
WI     2,140   2,290   47.0    50.0    50.0    100,580     114,500     114,500 
 
Other 1/ 
Sts       40      40   47.0    48.8    48.2      1,880       1,952       1,926 
 
U.S.  89,522  88,862   49.1    51.6    52.8  4,391,553   4,585,916   4,693,135 
======================================================================= 
 
1/  Other States include Florida and West Virginia. Individual State level 
    estimates will be published in the Crop Production 2018 Summary.

