USDA Crop Progress : Soybean Condition Index-Aug 26

08/26/2019 | 04:28pm EDT
    Dow Jones compiles this national summary of relative crop 
conditions and index to assess changes through the crop season. 
The summary and index are calculated from the USDA crop condition 
reports and weighted by state crop area. 
(*) denotes data for the same period the previous year. 
TOTAL U.S. SOYBEAN CONDITION SUMMARY (IN PCT):                Yr Ago(*) 
in pct   08/2508/18 08/11 08/04 07/28 07/21 07/14 07/07 06/30 08/26/18 
v poor       3    4     3     3     3     3     3     3     2     3 
poor        10   10    10    10    10     9     9     9     9     8 
fair        32   33    33    33    33    34    34    35    35    23 
good        46   44    46    45    45    46    46    46    47    49 
exlnt        9    9     8     9     9     8     8     7     7    17 
 
STATE INDICES AND NATIONAL AVERAGE RATING: 
(An index value of 100 is approximately normal.)              Yr Ago(*) 
         08/2508/18 08/11 08/04 07/28 07/21 07/14 07/07 06/30 08/26/18 
Ark         99   98   101    98    99    99   100   101   103     98 
Ill         95   90    89    89    92    92    89    88    92     89 
Ind         86   86    86    87    87    87    88    88    89     87 
Iowa       100   99   101   102   100   101   101   101   101    102 
Kans        96   94    95    95    96    96    95    95    94     94 
Ky         100  101   104   104   104   104   104   103   105    104 
La         102  100   101   101   100    98   101   102   102     98 
Mich        90   91    93    92    92    94    93    93    92     99 
Minn        99  100    99   100    99    99    99   100   101    106 
Miss       100  102   102   104   101    99   100   100    98    106 
Mo          95   92    93    93    91    91    91    90    90     83 
Neb        105  104   105   104   105   104   103   105   104    110 
NC          98  101    98    98    96    97    98    95    98     99 
ND          99  100   100   100   101   101   103   103   102     92 
Ohio        86   85    86    85    84    84    86    85    84    109 
SD         100  100    99    99    97    97    98   100    99     98 
Tenn       105  105   109   107   108   111   107   107   105    106 
Wis        104  104   104   105   103   103   102   103   102    109 
18-state 
avg         97   96    97    97    97    97    97    96    97    102 
Yr ago     102  102   102   103   104   105   104   105   105    NA

