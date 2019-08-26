USDA Crop Progress : Soybean Condition Index-Aug 26

Dow Jones compiles this national summary of relative crop
conditions and index to assess changes through the crop season.
The summary and index are calculated from the USDA crop condition
reports and weighted by state crop area.
(*) denotes data for the same period the previous year.
TOTAL U.S. SOYBEAN CONDITION SUMMARY (IN PCT): Yr Ago(*)
in pct 08/2508/18 08/11 08/04 07/28 07/21 07/14 07/07 06/30 08/26/18
v poor 3 4 3 3 3 3 3 3 2 3
poor 10 10 10 10 10 9 9 9 9 8
fair 32 33 33 33 33 34 34 35 35 23
good 46 44 46 45 45 46 46 46 47 49
exlnt 9 9 8 9 9 8 8 7 7 17
STATE INDICES AND NATIONAL AVERAGE RATING:
(An index value of 100 is approximately normal.) Yr Ago(*)
08/2508/18 08/11 08/04 07/28 07/21 07/14 07/07 06/30 08/26/18
Ark 99 98 101 98 99 99 100 101 103 98
Ill 95 90 89 89 92 92 89 88 92 89
Ind 86 86 86 87 87 87 88 88 89 87
Iowa 100 99 101 102 100 101 101 101 101 102
Kans 96 94 95 95 96 96 95 95 94 94
Ky 100 101 104 104 104 104 104 103 105 104
La 102 100 101 101 100 98 101 102 102 98
Mich 90 91 93 92 92 94 93 93 92 99
Minn 99 100 99 100 99 99 99 100 101 106
Miss 100 102 102 104 101 99 100 100 98 106
Mo 95 92 93 93 91 91 91 90 90 83
Neb 105 104 105 104 105 104 103 105 104 110
NC 98 101 98 98 96 97 98 95 98 99
ND 99 100 100 100 101 101 103 103 102 92
Ohio 86 85 86 85 84 84 86 85 84 109
SD 100 100 99 99 97 97 98 100 99 98
Tenn 105 105 109 107 108 111 107 107 105 106
Wis 104 104 104 105 103 103 102 103 102 109
18-state
avg 97 96 97 97 97 97 97 96 97 102
Yr ago 102 102 102 103 104 105 104 105 105 NA