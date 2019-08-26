USDA Crop Progress : Soybean Condition Index-Aug 26

Dow Jones compiles this national summary of relative crop conditions and index to assess changes through the crop season. The summary and index are calculated from the USDA crop condition reports and weighted by state crop area. (*) denotes data for the same period the previous year. TOTAL U.S. SOYBEAN CONDITION SUMMARY (IN PCT): Yr Ago(*) in pct 08/2508/18 08/11 08/04 07/28 07/21 07/14 07/07 06/30 08/26/18 v poor 3 4 3 3 3 3 3 3 2 3 poor 10 10 10 10 10 9 9 9 9 8 fair 32 33 33 33 33 34 34 35 35 23 good 46 44 46 45 45 46 46 46 47 49 exlnt 9 9 8 9 9 8 8 7 7 17 STATE INDICES AND NATIONAL AVERAGE RATING: (An index value of 100 is approximately normal.) Yr Ago(*) 08/2508/18 08/11 08/04 07/28 07/21 07/14 07/07 06/30 08/26/18 Ark 99 98 101 98 99 99 100 101 103 98 Ill 95 90 89 89 92 92 89 88 92 89 Ind 86 86 86 87 87 87 88 88 89 87 Iowa 100 99 101 102 100 101 101 101 101 102 Kans 96 94 95 95 96 96 95 95 94 94 Ky 100 101 104 104 104 104 104 103 105 104 La 102 100 101 101 100 98 101 102 102 98 Mich 90 91 93 92 92 94 93 93 92 99 Minn 99 100 99 100 99 99 99 100 101 106 Miss 100 102 102 104 101 99 100 100 98 106 Mo 95 92 93 93 91 91 91 90 90 83 Neb 105 104 105 104 105 104 103 105 104 110 NC 98 101 98 98 96 97 98 95 98 99 ND 99 100 100 100 101 101 103 103 102 92 Ohio 86 85 86 85 84 84 86 85 84 109 SD 100 100 99 99 97 97 98 100 99 98 Tenn 105 105 109 107 108 111 107 107 105 106 Wis 104 104 104 105 103 103 102 103 102 109 18-state avg 97 96 97 97 97 97 97 96 97 102 Yr ago 102 102 102 103 104 105 104 105 105 NA