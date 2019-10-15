Log in
News : Commodities
USDA Crop Progress : Soybean Condition Index-Oct 15

10/15/2019 | 04:21pm EDT
    Dow Jones compiles this national summary of relative crop 
conditions and index to assess changes through the crop season. 
The summary and index are calculated from the USDA crop condition 
reports and weighted by state crop area. 
(*) denotes data for the same period the previous year. 
TOTAL U.S. SOYBEAN CONDITION SUMMARY (IN PCT):                Yr Ago(*) 
in pct   10/13 10/06 09/29 09/22 09/15 09/08 09/01 08/25 08/18 10/14/18 
v poor       4    4     3     3     4     3     3     3     4     3 
poor        10   11    10    10    10     9    10    10    10     8 
fair        32   32    32    33    32    33    32    32    33    23 
good        45   45    46    45    45    45    46    46    44    48 
exlnt        9    8     9     9     9    10     9     9     9    18 
 
STATE INDICES AND NATIONAL AVERAGE RATING: 
(An index value of 100 is approximately normal.)              Yr Ago(*) 
         10/13 10/06 09/29 09/22 09/15 09/08 09/01 08/25 08/18 10/14/18 
Ark        100  100    99   100    98    98   100    99    98     97 
Ill         91   91    92    92    90    90    93    95    90    111 
Ind         85   85    85    84    85    86    86    86    86    105 
Iowa       101  101   101   101   101    99    99   100    99    101 
Kans        97   98    98    98    99    97    97    96    94     97 
Ky          91   91    93    95    97    98   101   100   101    105 
La         100  100   100   100   102   104    99   102   100     98 
Mich        94   92    93    94    93    93    93    90    91    104 
Minn        97   98    98    97    97    99    99    99   100    105 
Miss       105  105   104   105   107   103   105   100   102    105 
Mo          95   96    95    95    96    95    94    95    92     91 
Neb        104  105   106   105   105   106   107   105   104    109 
NC          93   90    94    91    95    95    99    98   101     92 
ND          96   99    99   100   100   101   100    99   100     92 
Ohio        86   86    86    86    87    88    88    86    85    110 
SD         100   98   101   101   102   104   100   100   100     99 
Tenn       100  100    99    99   101   104   107   105   105    105 
Wis        105  106   107   106   105   106   107   104   104    104 
18-state 
avg         96   96    97    97    96    98    97    97    96    103 
Yr ago     103  104   104   104   103   103   102   102   102    NA

