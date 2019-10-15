USDA Crop Progress : Soybean Condition Index-Oct 15

Dow Jones compiles this national summary of relative crop
conditions and index to assess changes through the crop season.
The summary and index are calculated from the USDA crop condition
reports and weighted by state crop area.
(*) denotes data for the same period the previous year.
TOTAL U.S. SOYBEAN CONDITION SUMMARY (IN PCT): Yr Ago(*)
in pct 10/13 10/06 09/29 09/22 09/15 09/08 09/01 08/25 08/18 10/14/18
v poor 4 4 3 3 4 3 3 3 4 3
poor 10 11 10 10 10 9 10 10 10 8
fair 32 32 32 33 32 33 32 32 33 23
good 45 45 46 45 45 45 46 46 44 48
exlnt 9 8 9 9 9 10 9 9 9 18
STATE INDICES AND NATIONAL AVERAGE RATING:
(An index value of 100 is approximately normal.) Yr Ago(*)
10/13 10/06 09/29 09/22 09/15 09/08 09/01 08/25 08/18 10/14/18
Ark 100 100 99 100 98 98 100 99 98 97
Ill 91 91 92 92 90 90 93 95 90 111
Ind 85 85 85 84 85 86 86 86 86 105
Iowa 101 101 101 101 101 99 99 100 99 101
Kans 97 98 98 98 99 97 97 96 94 97
Ky 91 91 93 95 97 98 101 100 101 105
La 100 100 100 100 102 104 99 102 100 98
Mich 94 92 93 94 93 93 93 90 91 104
Minn 97 98 98 97 97 99 99 99 100 105
Miss 105 105 104 105 107 103 105 100 102 105
Mo 95 96 95 95 96 95 94 95 92 91
Neb 104 105 106 105 105 106 107 105 104 109
NC 93 90 94 91 95 95 99 98 101 92
ND 96 99 99 100 100 101 100 99 100 92
Ohio 86 86 86 86 87 88 88 86 85 110
SD 100 98 101 101 102 104 100 100 100 99
Tenn 100 100 99 99 101 104 107 105 105 105
Wis 105 106 107 106 105 106 107 104 104 104
18-state
avg 96 96 97 97 96 98 97 97 96 103
Yr ago 103 104 104 104 103 103 102 102 102 NA