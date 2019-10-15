USDA Crop Progress : Soybean Condition Index-Oct 15

Dow Jones compiles this national summary of relative crop conditions and index to assess changes through the crop season. The summary and index are calculated from the USDA crop condition reports and weighted by state crop area. (*) denotes data for the same period the previous year. TOTAL U.S. SOYBEAN CONDITION SUMMARY (IN PCT): Yr Ago(*) in pct 10/13 10/06 09/29 09/22 09/15 09/08 09/01 08/25 08/18 10/14/18 v poor 4 4 3 3 4 3 3 3 4 3 poor 10 11 10 10 10 9 10 10 10 8 fair 32 32 32 33 32 33 32 32 33 23 good 45 45 46 45 45 45 46 46 44 48 exlnt 9 8 9 9 9 10 9 9 9 18 STATE INDICES AND NATIONAL AVERAGE RATING: (An index value of 100 is approximately normal.) Yr Ago(*) 10/13 10/06 09/29 09/22 09/15 09/08 09/01 08/25 08/18 10/14/18 Ark 100 100 99 100 98 98 100 99 98 97 Ill 91 91 92 92 90 90 93 95 90 111 Ind 85 85 85 84 85 86 86 86 86 105 Iowa 101 101 101 101 101 99 99 100 99 101 Kans 97 98 98 98 99 97 97 96 94 97 Ky 91 91 93 95 97 98 101 100 101 105 La 100 100 100 100 102 104 99 102 100 98 Mich 94 92 93 94 93 93 93 90 91 104 Minn 97 98 98 97 97 99 99 99 100 105 Miss 105 105 104 105 107 103 105 100 102 105 Mo 95 96 95 95 96 95 94 95 92 91 Neb 104 105 106 105 105 106 107 105 104 109 NC 93 90 94 91 95 95 99 98 101 92 ND 96 99 99 100 100 101 100 99 100 92 Ohio 86 86 86 86 87 88 88 86 85 110 SD 100 98 101 101 102 104 100 100 100 99 Tenn 100 100 99 99 101 104 107 105 105 105 Wis 105 106 107 106 105 106 107 104 104 104 18-state avg 96 96 97 97 96 98 97 97 96 103 Yr ago 103 104 104 104 103 103 102 102 102 NA