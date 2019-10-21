Log in
USDA Crop Progress : Soybean Condition Index-Oct 21

10/21/2019
    Dow Jones compiles this national summary of relative crop 
conditions and index to assess changes through the crop season. 
The summary and index are calculated from the USDA crop condition 
reports and weighted by state crop area. 
(*) denotes data for the same period the previous year. 
TOTAL U.S. SOYBEAN CONDITION SUMMARY (IN PCT):                Yr Ago(*) 
in pct   10/2010/13 10/06 09/29 09/22 09/15 09/08 09/01 08/25 10/21/18 
v poor       4    4     4     3     3     4     3     3     3     3 
poor        10   10    11    10    10    10     9    10    10     8 
fair        32   32    32    32    33    32    33    32    32    23 
good        45   45    45    46    45    45    45    46    46    48 
exlnt        9    9     8     9     9     9    10     9     9    18 
 
STATE INDICES AND NATIONAL AVERAGE RATING: 
(An index value of 100 is approximately normal.)              Yr Ago(*) 
         10/2010/13 10/06 09/29 09/22 09/15 09/08 09/01 08/25 10/21/18 
Ark        100  100   100    99   100    98    98   100    99     93 
Ill         92   91    91    92    92    90    90    93    95    112 
Ind         86   85    85    85    84    85    86    86    86    105 
Iowa       102  101   101   101   101   101    99    99   100    101 
Kans        98   97    98    98    98    99    97    97    96     96 
Ky          94   91    91    93    95    97    98   101   100    104 
La         100  100   100   100   100   102   104    99   102     98 
Mich        94   94    92    93    94    93    93    93    90    106 
Minn        97   97    98    98    97    97    99    99    99    107 
Miss       105  105   105   104   105   107   103   105   100    105 
Mo          97   95    96    95    95    96    95    94    95     92 
Neb        106  104   105   106   105   105   106   107   105    109 
NC          92   93    90    94    91    95    95    99    98     91 
ND          93   96    99    99   100   100   101   100    99     95 
Ohio        87   86    86    86    86    87    88    88    86    109 
SD         100  100    98   101   101   102   104   100   100     98 
Tenn       101  100   100    99    99   101   104   107   105    108 
Wis        104  105   106   107   106   105   106   107   104    105 
18-state 
avg         96   96    96    97    97    96    98    97    97    103 
Yr ago     103  103   104   104   104   103   103   102   102    NA

