USDA Crop Progress : Soybean Condition Index-Oct 7

Dow Jones compiles this national summary of relative crop conditions and index to assess changes through the crop season. The summary and index are calculated from the USDA crop condition reports and weighted by state crop area. (*) denotes data for the same period the previous year. TOTAL U.S. SOYBEAN CONDITION SUMMARY (IN PCT): Yr Ago(*) in pct 10/0609/29 09/22 09/15 09/08 09/01 08/25 08/18 08/11 10/07/18 v poor 4 3 3 4 3 3 3 4 3 3 poor 11 10 10 10 9 10 10 10 10 7 fair 32 32 33 32 33 32 32 33 33 22 good 45 46 45 45 45 46 46 44 46 49 exlnt 8 9 9 9 10 9 9 9 8 19 STATE INDICES AND NATIONAL AVERAGE RATING: (An index value of 100 is approximately normal.) Yr Ago(*) 10/0609/29 09/22 09/15 09/08 09/01 08/25 08/18 08/11 10/07/18 Ark 100 99 100 98 98 100 99 98 101 99 Ill 91 92 92 90 90 93 95 90 89 111 Ind 85 85 84 85 86 86 86 86 86 106 Iowa 101 101 101 101 99 99 100 99 101 104 Kans 98 98 98 99 97 97 96 94 95 100 Ky 91 93 95 97 98 101 100 101 104 105 La 100 100 100 102 104 99 102 100 101 98 Mich 92 93 94 93 93 93 90 91 93 102 Minn 98 98 97 97 99 99 99 100 99 106 Miss 105 104 105 107 103 105 100 102 102 105 Mo 96 95 95 96 95 94 95 92 93 94 Neb 105 106 105 105 106 107 105 104 105 110 NC 90 94 91 95 95 99 98 101 98 91 ND 99 99 100 100 101 100 99 100 100 95 Ohio 86 86 86 87 88 88 86 85 86 112 SD 98 101 101 102 104 100 100 100 99 100 Tenn 100 99 99 101 104 107 105 105 109 106 Wis 106 107 106 105 106 107 104 104 104 105 18-state avg 96 97 97 96 98 97 97 96 97 104 Yr ago 104 104 104 103 103 102 102 102 102 NA