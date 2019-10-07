Log in
News : Commodities
USDA Crop Progress : Soybean Condition Index-Oct 7

10/07/2019 | 04:20pm EDT
    Dow Jones compiles this national summary of relative crop 
conditions and index to assess changes through the crop season. 
The summary and index are calculated from the USDA crop condition 
reports and weighted by state crop area. 
(*) denotes data for the same period the previous year. 
TOTAL U.S. SOYBEAN CONDITION SUMMARY (IN PCT):                Yr Ago(*) 
in pct   10/0609/29 09/22 09/15 09/08 09/01 08/25 08/18 08/11 10/07/18 
v poor       4    3     3     4     3     3     3     4     3     3 
poor        11   10    10    10     9    10    10    10    10     7 
fair        32   32    33    32    33    32    32    33    33    22 
good        45   46    45    45    45    46    46    44    46    49 
exlnt        8    9     9     9    10     9     9     9     8    19 
 
STATE INDICES AND NATIONAL AVERAGE RATING: 
(An index value of 100 is approximately normal.)              Yr Ago(*) 
         10/0609/29 09/22 09/15 09/08 09/01 08/25 08/18 08/11 10/07/18 
Ark        100   99   100    98    98   100    99    98   101     99 
Ill         91   92    92    90    90    93    95    90    89    111 
Ind         85   85    84    85    86    86    86    86    86    106 
Iowa       101  101   101   101    99    99   100    99   101    104 
Kans        98   98    98    99    97    97    96    94    95    100 
Ky          91   93    95    97    98   101   100   101   104    105 
La         100  100   100   102   104    99   102   100   101     98 
Mich        92   93    94    93    93    93    90    91    93    102 
Minn        98   98    97    97    99    99    99   100    99    106 
Miss       105  104   105   107   103   105   100   102   102    105 
Mo          96   95    95    96    95    94    95    92    93     94 
Neb        105  106   105   105   106   107   105   104   105    110 
NC          90   94    91    95    95    99    98   101    98     91 
ND          99   99   100   100   101   100    99   100   100     95 
Ohio        86   86    86    87    88    88    86    85    86    112 
SD          98  101   101   102   104   100   100   100    99    100 
Tenn       100   99    99   101   104   107   105   105   109    106 
Wis        106  107   106   105   106   107   104   104   104    105 
18-state 
avg         96   97    97    96    98    97    97    96    97    104 
Yr ago     104  104   104   103   103   102   102   102   102    NA

