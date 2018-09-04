USDA Crop Progress : Soybean Condition Index-Sep 4

Dow Jones compiles this national summary of relative crop conditions and index to assess changes through the crop season. The summary and index are calculated from the USDA crop condition reports and weighted by state crop area. (*) denotes data for the same period the previous year. TOTAL U.S. SOYBEAN CONDITION SUMMARY (IN PCT): Yr Ago(*) in pct 09/02 08/26 08/19 08/12 08/05 07/29 07/22 07/15 07/08 09/03/17 v poor 3 3 3 3 3 2 2 2 2 3 poor 8 8 8 7 7 6 6 6 5 8 fair 23 23 24 24 23 22 22 23 22 28 good 49 49 49 50 51 53 52 53 55 50 exlnt 17 17 16 16 16 17 18 16 16 11 STATE INDICES AND NATIONAL AVERAGE RATING: (An index value of 100 is approximately normal.) Yr Ago(*) 09/0208/26 08/19 08/12 08/05 07/29 07/22 07/15 07/08 09/03/17 Ark 101 100 102 99 100 99 101 99 102 104 Ill 109 109 108 108 108 108 109 107 107 97 Ind 105 105 105 104 104 104 103 103 104 96 Iowa 105 105 104 105 106 108 107 107 107 99 Kans 95 94 90 89 90 90 93 93 96 97 Ky 106 104 105 103 104 105 108 107 108 106 La 97 98 97 99 98 97 100 99 99 98 Mich 101 99 100 95 95 95 93 96 101 96 Minn 104 106 104 106 107 108 108 107 107 105 Miss 106 106 106 na 107 107 106 107 105 106 Mo 89 83 82 81 84 88 94 90 93 102 Neb 110 110 109 108 111 112 111 110 109 101 NC 98 99 96 96 94 97 90 90 94 104 ND 95 92 95 100 105 108 109 108 107 92 Ohio 109 109 107 107 106 103 105 105 107 97 SD 96 98 99 102 102 104 102 101 103 92 Tenn 107 106 106 104 105 106 112 112 111 113 Wis 107 109 108 109 111 111 111 111 111 107 18-state avg 102 102 102 102 103 104 105 104 105 100 Yr ago 100 100 99 99 99 98 97 99 100 NA Write to Kareema Clark at csstat@dowjones.com