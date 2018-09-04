Log in
USDA Crop Progress : Soybean Condition Index-Sep 4

09/04/2018 | 10:51pm CEST
    Dow Jones compiles this national summary of relative crop 
conditions and index to assess changes through the crop season. 
The summary and index are calculated from the USDA crop condition 
reports and weighted by state crop area. 
(*) denotes data for the same period the previous year. 
TOTAL U.S. SOYBEAN CONDITION SUMMARY (IN PCT):                Yr Ago(*) 
in pct  09/02 08/26 08/19 08/12 08/05 07/29 07/22 07/15 07/08 09/03/17 
v poor      3    3     3     3     3     2     2     2     2     3 
poor        8    8     8     7     7     6     6     6     5     8 
fair       23   23    24    24    23    22    22    23    22    28 
good       49   49    49    50    51    53    52    53    55    50 
exlnt      17   17    16    16    16    17    18    16    16    11 
 
STATE INDICES AND NATIONAL AVERAGE RATING: 
(An index value of 100 is approximately normal.)             Yr Ago(*) 
        09/0208/26 08/19 08/12 08/05 07/29 07/22 07/15 07/08 09/03/17 
Ark       101  100   102    99   100    99   101    99   102    104 
Ill       109  109   108   108   108   108   109   107   107     97 
Ind       105  105   105   104   104   104   103   103   104     96 
Iowa      105  105   104   105   106   108   107   107   107     99 
Kans       95   94    90    89    90    90    93    93    96     97 
Ky        106  104   105   103   104   105   108   107   108    106 
La         97   98    97    99    98    97   100    99    99     98 
Mich      101   99   100    95    95    95    93    96   101     96 
Minn      104  106   104   106   107   108   108   107   107    105 
Miss      106  106   106    na   107   107   106   107   105    106 
Mo         89   83    82    81    84    88    94    90    93    102 
Neb       110  110   109   108   111   112   111   110   109    101 
NC         98   99    96    96    94    97    90    90    94    104 
ND         95   92    95   100   105   108   109   108   107     92 
Ohio      109  109   107   107   106   103   105   105   107     97 
SD         96   98    99   102   102   104   102   101   103     92 
Tenn      107  106   106   104   105   106   112   112   111    113 
Wis       107  109   108   109   111   111   111   111   111    107 
18-state 
avg       102  102   102   102   103   104   105   104   105    100 
Yr ago    100  100    99    99    99    98    97    99   100    NA 
 
Write to Kareema Clark at csstat@dowjones.com

