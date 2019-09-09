Log in
News : Commodities
USDA Crop Progress : Soybean Condition Index-Sep 9

09/09/2019 | 04:26pm EDT
    Dow Jones compiles this national summary of relative crop 
conditions and index to assess changes through the crop season. 
The summary and index are calculated from the USDA crop condition 
reports and weighted by state crop area. 
(*) denotes data for the same period the previous year. 
TOTAL U.S. SOYBEAN CONDITION SUMMARY (IN PCT):                Yr Ago(*) 
in pct   09/0809/01 08/25 08/18 08/11 08/04 07/28 07/21 07/14 09/09/18 
v poor       3    3     3     4     3     3     3     3     3     3 
poor         9   10    10    10    10    10    10     9     9     7 
fair        33   32    32    33    33    33    33    34    34    22 
good        45   46    46    44    46    45    45    46    46    50 
exlnt       10    9     9     9     8     9     9     8     8    18 
 
STATE INDICES AND NATIONAL AVERAGE RATING: 
(An index value of 100 is approximately normal.)              Yr Ago(*) 
         09/0809/01 08/25 08/18 08/11 08/04 07/28 07/21 07/14 09/09/18 
Ark         98  100    99    98   101    98    99    99   100    102 
Ill         90   93    95    90    89    89    92    92    89    110 
Ind         86   86    86    86    86    87    87    87    88    105 
Iowa        99   99   100    99   101   102   100   101   101    106 
Kans        97   97    96    94    95    95    96    96    95     98 
Ky          98  101   100   101   104   104   104   104   104    105 
La         104   99   102   100   101   101   100    98   101     98 
Mich        93   93    90    91    93    92    92    94    93    100 
Minn        99   99    99   100    99   100    99    99    99    105 
Miss       103  105   100   102   102   104   101    99   100    106 
Mo          95   94    95    92    93    93    91    91    91     89 
Neb        106  107   105   104   105   104   105   104   103    110 
NC          95   99    98   101    98    98    96    97    98    100 
ND         101  100    99   100   100   100   101   101   103     95 
Ohio        88   88    86    85    86    85    84    84    86    109 
SD         104  100   100   100    99    99    97    97    98     97 
Tenn       104  107   105   105   109   107   108   111   107    103 
Wis        106  107   104   104   104   105   103   103   102    110 
18-state 
avg         98   97    97    96    97    97    97    97    97    103 
Yr ago     103  102   102   102   102   103   104   105   104    NA

SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.24% 29.1 End-of-day quote.5.63%
