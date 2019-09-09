USDA Crop Progress : Soybean Condition Index-Sep 9

Dow Jones compiles this national summary of relative crop conditions and index to assess changes through the crop season. The summary and index are calculated from the USDA crop condition reports and weighted by state crop area. (*) denotes data for the same period the previous year. TOTAL U.S. SOYBEAN CONDITION SUMMARY (IN PCT): Yr Ago(*) in pct 09/0809/01 08/25 08/18 08/11 08/04 07/28 07/21 07/14 09/09/18 v poor 3 3 3 4 3 3 3 3 3 3 poor 9 10 10 10 10 10 10 9 9 7 fair 33 32 32 33 33 33 33 34 34 22 good 45 46 46 44 46 45 45 46 46 50 exlnt 10 9 9 9 8 9 9 8 8 18 STATE INDICES AND NATIONAL AVERAGE RATING: (An index value of 100 is approximately normal.) Yr Ago(*) 09/0809/01 08/25 08/18 08/11 08/04 07/28 07/21 07/14 09/09/18 Ark 98 100 99 98 101 98 99 99 100 102 Ill 90 93 95 90 89 89 92 92 89 110 Ind 86 86 86 86 86 87 87 87 88 105 Iowa 99 99 100 99 101 102 100 101 101 106 Kans 97 97 96 94 95 95 96 96 95 98 Ky 98 101 100 101 104 104 104 104 104 105 La 104 99 102 100 101 101 100 98 101 98 Mich 93 93 90 91 93 92 92 94 93 100 Minn 99 99 99 100 99 100 99 99 99 105 Miss 103 105 100 102 102 104 101 99 100 106 Mo 95 94 95 92 93 93 91 91 91 89 Neb 106 107 105 104 105 104 105 104 103 110 NC 95 99 98 101 98 98 96 97 98 100 ND 101 100 99 100 100 100 101 101 103 95 Ohio 88 88 86 85 86 85 84 84 86 109 SD 104 100 100 100 99 99 97 97 98 97 Tenn 104 107 105 105 109 107 108 111 107 103 Wis 106 107 104 104 104 105 103 103 102 110 18-state avg 98 97 97 96 97 97 97 97 97 103 Yr ago 103 102 102 102 102 103 104 105 104 NA