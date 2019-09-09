USDA Crop Progress : Soybean Condition Index-Sep 9

Dow Jones compiles this national summary of relative crop
conditions and index to assess changes through the crop season.
The summary and index are calculated from the USDA crop condition
reports and weighted by state crop area.
(*) denotes data for the same period the previous year.
TOTAL U.S. SOYBEAN CONDITION SUMMARY (IN PCT): Yr Ago(*)
in pct 09/0809/01 08/25 08/18 08/11 08/04 07/28 07/21 07/14 09/09/18
v poor 3 3 3 4 3 3 3 3 3 3
poor 9 10 10 10 10 10 10 9 9 7
fair 33 32 32 33 33 33 33 34 34 22
good 45 46 46 44 46 45 45 46 46 50
exlnt 10 9 9 9 8 9 9 8 8 18
STATE INDICES AND NATIONAL AVERAGE RATING:
(An index value of 100 is approximately normal.) Yr Ago(*)
09/0809/01 08/25 08/18 08/11 08/04 07/28 07/21 07/14 09/09/18
Ark 98 100 99 98 101 98 99 99 100 102
Ill 90 93 95 90 89 89 92 92 89 110
Ind 86 86 86 86 86 87 87 87 88 105
Iowa 99 99 100 99 101 102 100 101 101 106
Kans 97 97 96 94 95 95 96 96 95 98
Ky 98 101 100 101 104 104 104 104 104 105
La 104 99 102 100 101 101 100 98 101 98
Mich 93 93 90 91 93 92 92 94 93 100
Minn 99 99 99 100 99 100 99 99 99 105
Miss 103 105 100 102 102 104 101 99 100 106
Mo 95 94 95 92 93 93 91 91 91 89
Neb 106 107 105 104 105 104 105 104 103 110
NC 95 99 98 101 98 98 96 97 98 100
ND 101 100 99 100 100 100 101 101 103 95
Ohio 88 88 86 85 86 85 84 84 86 109
SD 104 100 100 100 99 99 97 97 98 97
Tenn 104 107 105 105 109 107 108 111 107 103
Wis 106 107 104 104 104 105 103 103 102 110
18-state
avg 98 97 97 96 97 97 97 97 97 103
Yr ago 103 102 102 102 102 103 104 105 104 NA