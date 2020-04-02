USDA Extends Deadline for Filing Packers & Stockyards Annual Reports to July 15

The U.S. Department of Agriculture today announced an extension to July 15, 2020, for filing Packers and Stockyards Annual Reports with the Agricultural Marketing Service, Fair Trade Practices Program, Packers and Stockyards Division.

To ensure farmers and ranchers are financially protected when they sell their livestock, all meat packers, live poultry dealers, market agencies and livestock dealers operating under the jurisdiction of the Packers and Stockyards Act of 1921 (P&S Act) are required by federal regulation to file reports annually.

For further information contact Stuart Frank, Packers and Stockyards Division, at (515) 323-2586, or by email at stuart.frank@usda.gov.

