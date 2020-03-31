Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Commodities
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

USDA Grain Stocks : U.S. Summary Total-Mar 31

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/31/2020 | 12:19pm EDT
          Grain Stocks: By Position, Month, United States,2019-2020 
                               (Domestic Units) 
=========================================================================== 
                       2019                           2020 
         ================================================================== 
  Date     On          Off     Total All      On        Off     Total All 
          Farms       Farms 1/ Positions     Farms     Farms 1/ Positions 
=========================================================================== 
                                   1,000 Bushels 
                                       Corn 
        =================================================================== 
 Mar 1   5,131,000  3,482,206  8,613,206  4,454,000  3,498,508  7,952,508 
 Jun 1   2,949,600  2,252,636  5,202,236 
 Sep 1     814,100  1,406,649  2,220,749 
 Dec 1   7,178,000  4,224,338 11,402,338 
        =================================================================== 
                                       Sorghum 
        =================================================================== 
 Mar 1      24,990    167,736    192,726     17,220    148,675    165,895 
 Jun 1       9,470    107,962    117,432 
 Sep 1       3,210     60,451     63,661 
 Dec 1      30,200    220,161    250,361 
        =================================================================== 
                                       Oats 
        =================================================================== 
 Mar 1      18,050     32,232     50,282     16,970     30,178     47,148 
 Jun 1      10,500     27,314     37,814 
 Sep 1      37,900     22,153     60,053 
 Dec 1      24,770     29,139     53,909 
        =================================================================== 
                                       Barley 
        =================================================================== 
 Mar 1      46,180     75,216    121,396     51,580     63,732    115,312 
 Jun 1      22,870     63,653     86,523 
 Sep 1     116,720     73,112    189,832 
 Dec 1      87,630     69,756    157,386 
        =================================================================== 
                                       All Wheat 
        =================================================================== 
 Mar 1     367,870  1,225,201  1,593,071    338,690  1,073,677  1,412,367 
 Jun 1     206,545    873,216  1,079,761 
 Sep 1     734,500  1,611,025  2,345,525 
 Dec 1     519,470  1,321,305  1,840,775 
        =================================================================== 
                                       Durum Wheat 2/ 
        =================================================================== 
 Mar 1      40,600     33,789     74,389     23,500     27,982     51,482 
 Jun 1      26,050     28,920     54,970 
 Sep 1      49,600     38,773     88,373 
 Dec 1      33,200     31,187     64,387 
        =================================================================== 
                                       Soybeans 
        =================================================================== 
 Mar 1   1,270,000  1,457,069  2,727,069  1,011,500  1,241,777  2,253,277 
 Jun 1     730,000  1,053,080  1,783,080 
 Sep 1     265,000    644,052    909,052 
 Dec 1   1,525,000  1,732,988  3,257,988 
=========================================================================== 
1/ Includes stocks at mills, elevators, warehouses, terminals, and processors. 
2/ Included in All wheat. 
 
Write to Kareema Clark at csstat@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Commodities"
12:19pUSDA PROSPECTIVE PLANTINGS : U.S. Soybeans-Mar 31
DJ
12:19pUSDA GRAIN STOCKS : U.S. Summary Total-Mar 31
DJ
10:15aEmployment Report on Tap -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
08:40aIvory Coast holds cocoa mid-crop farmgate price at 825 CFA francs/kg
RE
04:51aGold flows help UK current account, but economy flatlined in late 2019
RE
04:01aFreight rate surge trims oil traders' profits despite wide contango
RE
03:30aChina Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
03:26aSouth Africa's Harmony Gold sees lower gold production during 21-day lockdown
RE
03/30LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
03/30USDA Chicago Terminal Grain
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell First Quarter 2020 Update Note
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : CHINA SALES SEEN PICKING UP AFTER CORONAVIRUS BLOW: Volkswagen
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : clarifies Teams usage surged 775% in Italy
4IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : IMPERIAL BRANDS : Agrees $3.9 Billion Loan
5LME COPPER CASH : Copper's Terrible Quarter Could Just Be the Start

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group