USDA Grain Stocks : U.S. Summary Total-Mar 31

Grain Stocks: By Position, Month, United States,2019-2020 (Domestic Units) =========================================================================== 2019 2020 ================================================================== Date On Off Total All On Off Total All Farms Farms 1/ Positions Farms Farms 1/ Positions =========================================================================== 1,000 Bushels Corn =================================================================== Mar 1 5,131,000 3,482,206 8,613,206 4,454,000 3,498,508 7,952,508 Jun 1 2,949,600 2,252,636 5,202,236 Sep 1 814,100 1,406,649 2,220,749 Dec 1 7,178,000 4,224,338 11,402,338 =================================================================== Sorghum =================================================================== Mar 1 24,990 167,736 192,726 17,220 148,675 165,895 Jun 1 9,470 107,962 117,432 Sep 1 3,210 60,451 63,661 Dec 1 30,200 220,161 250,361 =================================================================== Oats =================================================================== Mar 1 18,050 32,232 50,282 16,970 30,178 47,148 Jun 1 10,500 27,314 37,814 Sep 1 37,900 22,153 60,053 Dec 1 24,770 29,139 53,909 =================================================================== Barley =================================================================== Mar 1 46,180 75,216 121,396 51,580 63,732 115,312 Jun 1 22,870 63,653 86,523 Sep 1 116,720 73,112 189,832 Dec 1 87,630 69,756 157,386 =================================================================== All Wheat =================================================================== Mar 1 367,870 1,225,201 1,593,071 338,690 1,073,677 1,412,367 Jun 1 206,545 873,216 1,079,761 Sep 1 734,500 1,611,025 2,345,525 Dec 1 519,470 1,321,305 1,840,775 =================================================================== Durum Wheat 2/ =================================================================== Mar 1 40,600 33,789 74,389 23,500 27,982 51,482 Jun 1 26,050 28,920 54,970 Sep 1 49,600 38,773 88,373 Dec 1 33,200 31,187 64,387 =================================================================== Soybeans =================================================================== Mar 1 1,270,000 1,457,069 2,727,069 1,011,500 1,241,777 2,253,277 Jun 1 730,000 1,053,080 1,783,080 Sep 1 265,000 644,052 909,052 Dec 1 1,525,000 1,732,988 3,257,988 =========================================================================== 1/ Includes stocks at mills, elevators, warehouses, terminals, and processors. 2/ Included in All wheat.